Chris Petersen leans on Boise State ties again for new WR coach at Washington

You’re not going to believe this, but Chris Petersen has hired somebody who used to work at Boise State.
The Washington head coach went back to the well he knows all too, uh, well, and is set to hire former Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Junior Adams to be the Huskies’ new wide receivers coach. FootballScoop first made mention of the move.
Adams was actually hired just over a week ago by another former Boise State assistant in new Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Instead of going to Boone however, Adams will head back to the Pacific Northwest where he played (Oregon State/Montana State) and coached (Eastern Washington/Boise State).
The move to hire Adams completes a bit of a revolving door on the offensive staff for Petersen ever since he was first brought over to Montlake. The Huskies have had four different coaches responsible for the wide receivers during his tenure, including the recently departed Matt Lubick who took a job outside coaching following the team’s loss in the Rose Bowl.
It didn’t take long at all for new Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman to have his first Power Five coaching staff raided. In fact, he didn’t even make it to spring practice with the Wildcats before having an opening come up.
According to 247Sports’ GoPowerCat.com, KSU defensive coordinator Ted Monachino is set to return to the NFL ranks and join the staff of the Chicago Bears. He was brought on board by the school officially just a few weeks ago in late December.
The return to the pro ranks is not all too surprising however as Monachino was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts for two years prior to spending this past season as an analyst for Barry Odom at Missouri. All told he spent a dozen years in the NFL as an assistant on the defensive side of the ball prior to his brief drop down to the college level in 2018.
It remains to be seen as to what direction Klieman will go to fill his DC spot but he does have internal options if needed. Defensive line coach Blake Seiler was the Wildcats’ coordinator under Bill Snyder last season and cornerbacks coach Van Malone served as SMU’s defensive coordinator for three years.
Either way, the clock is ticking just a bit to find a replacement for Klieman as the second signing period is just around the corner in college football at the beginning of next month.
The NCAA has been involved in numerous legal battles over the last few years that have had a big impact on college athletics but few lawsuits have proved as pesky and long-running as that of the defamation lawsuit brought on by former USC running backs coach Todd McNair.
While it appeared as though McNair had lost his case back in May of 2018 after years of waiting to bringing things to trial, that seems not to be the case. In ruling issued this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the LA Times reports that a judge has thrown out the jury’s earlier finding as a result of a conflict of interest and granted a motion for a new trial.
“Permitting Juror No. 2 to remain on the jury and participate in deliberations and the verdict resulted in a miscarriage of justice and in Plaintiff being deprived of a fair trial,” Judge Frederick Shaller wrote in the opinion obtained by the Times. “Without Juror No. 2 it is likely a different outcome would have resulted.”
Speed has not been a hallmark of this legal saga and you can probably expect a few more rounds of appeals over the coming months (if not years) before McNair may actually find another day in court against the NCAA. The case dates all the way back to 2011 when the former Trojans assistant first filled against the organization that issued him a show-cause penalty stemming from the infamous Reggie Bush case nearly a decade ago.
McNair, who was out of coaching aside from a short high school gig just last year, was let go by USC back in the summer of 2010. However in a big twist to his story, he was recently hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join back up with new head coach Bruce Arians.
It appears you can add yet another familiar name to the ever-growing free-agent quarterback market.
Earlier this month, a couple of weeks after transfer/NFL draft rumors circulated, it was confirmed that Deondre Francois would be staying at Florida State and playing his remaining college football season with the Seminoles. Coincidentally or not, it’s now being reported that fellow FSU signal-caller James Blackman is entering his name into the NCAA transfer database/portal.
To repeat yet again: A player placing his name in the database doesn’t automatically mean he will transfer; rather, it affords him the opportunity to speak to other schools without first getting his current school’s permission.
Blackman was a three-star member of FSU’s 2017 recruiting class. After Francois went down with what turned out to be a season-ending injury in the opener that year, Blackman started the remaining 12 games as a true freshman. Francois returned as the starter for the vast majority of the 2018 season, missing one game in early November because of a concussion. Blackman started the lone 2018 game Francois didn’t, throwing for 421 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to NC State.
If Blackman follows through and transfers, it would leave Francois as FSU’s lone scholarship quarterback as Bailey Hockman also left the program just prior to the start of the 2018 season. Suffice to say, the Seminoles are in the market for a graduate transfer quarterback who could, at bare minimum, provide them with some experienced depth in 2019 behind Francois.
In addition to Blackman, two other Seminoles are reportedly in the transfer database as well.
In seven games this season, Campbell, a redshirt junior, caught four passes for 42 yards. During his time in Tallahassee, the 6-4, 207-pound receiver totaled 13 receptions and 206 yards in his 22 appearances.
Upshur had the same number of receptions in 2018 as Campbell in one more game, although he accounted for 53 receiving yards. Those were the first receptions of the true junior’s career.
If you’re going to right a shipwreck of a defense, there aren’t many better places to turn than Nick Saban’s extended football staff down in Tuscaloosa.
Wednesday, UConn announced that Lou Spanos has been hired as Randy Edsall‘s new defensive coordinator. Spanos had spent the 2018 season as a defensive analyst for Saban at Alabama.
The 47-year-old Spanos has been a coordinator once at this level of football, at UCLA in 2012-13. He’s spent most of his 24-year coaching career in the NFL, including stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1995-2009), Washington Redskins (2010-11) and Tennessee Titans (2014-17).
“Lou was exactly what I was looking for when I started the search for a new defensive coordinator,” Edsall said. “I wanted someone who had NFL and college experience, someone who has coordinated a defense previously with success and someone who knows how to develop players and will be aggressive with the scheme that we will be running.
“When you look at who Lou worked for and with throughout his career, it is very impressive. Talking with the coaches that Lou has worked for and with during his career, it was very apparent to me that we were able to attract an outstanding coach, person and recruiter to our staff and someone that will relate very well with our student-athletes and take us to where we want to go defensively.”
Spanos, who replaces the dismissed Billy Crocker, has a tall, tall task ahead of him.
The Huskies gave up a whopping 605 points in 12 games this past season, breaking the old FBS record of 572 set by the 2010 East Carolina Pirates. Their average of 50.4 points per game was the worst in the FBS this season; at 45.7 ppg, Oregon State was next.
UConn also allowed 617.4 yards per game, absolutely shattering the old mark of 560.8 ypg set by the 2015 Kansas Jayhawks.