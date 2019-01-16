Judge grants ex-USC RB coach Todd McNair new trial against NCAA

The NCAA has been involved in numerous legal battles over the last few years that have had a big impact on college athletics but few lawsuits have proved as pesky and long-running as that of the defamation lawsuit brought on by former USC running backs coach Todd McNair.

While it appeared as though McNair had lost his case back in May of 2018 after years of waiting to bringing things to trial, that seems not to be the case. In ruling issued this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the LA Times reports that a judge has thrown out the jury’s earlier finding as a result of a conflict of interest and granted a motion for a new trial.

“Permitting Juror No. 2 to remain on the jury and participate in deliberations and the verdict resulted in a miscarriage of justice and in Plaintiff being deprived of a fair trial,” Judge Frederick Shaller wrote in the opinion obtained by the Times. “Without Juror No. 2 it is likely a different outcome would have resulted.”

Speed has not been a hallmark of this legal saga and you can probably expect a few more rounds of appeals over the coming months (if not years) before McNair may actually find another day in court against the NCAA. The case dates all the way back to 2011 when the former Trojans assistant first filled against the organization that issued him a show-cause penalty stemming from the infamous Reggie Bush case nearly a decade ago.

McNair, who was out of coaching aside from a short high school gig just last year, was let go by USC back in the summer of 2010. However in a big twist to his story, he was recently hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join back up with new head coach Bruce Arians.