K-State transfer QB who committed to UTEP now headed to TCU

In the end, never mind. Nothing to see here, at least when it comes to El Paso.

In late December, departing Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton announced via Twitter that he would be transferring to UTEP, whose head coach, Dana Dimel, is a former K-State offensive coordinator. Tuesday night, however, Delton announced a “change of plans,” confirming via Twitter once again that he has instead decided to continue his collegiate playing career at TCU.

It’s unclear what led to Delton’s about-face on the Miners and decision to move on to the Horned Frogs, who have been considered a potential landing spot for Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Man I am so blessed for what I’ve learned through this game & how it has shaped me. I’m proud of what I’ve done but I am not done yet… Change of plans. I will be finishing my final year at TCU. Excited to get started!!! 🐸🐸🐸@TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/is55VZtZdY — Alex Delton (@adelton005) January 16, 2019

As Delton will join Gary Patterson’s program as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Horned Frogs in 2019. The upcoming season will be the dual-threat quarterback’s final year of eligibility.

In four years at K-State, Delton, the MVP of the 2017 Cactus Bowl, started six of the 20 games in which he played. The Kansas native passed for 1,202 yards and ran for another 734 during his time in Little Manhattan. He’s also accounted for 16 touchdowns — five passing, 11 rushing.