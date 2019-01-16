Lawyer up! Tate Martell to seek waiver for immediate eligibility

If Tate Martell is sidelined for the upcoming season, it won’t be because he didn’t try to force his way onto the field.
Very early Wednesday morning, Martell took to Twitter to announce that he had decided to transfer from Ohio State to Miami. It was thought that, because of NCAA transfer rules, Martell would have to sit out the 2019 season.
While that may ultimately end up being the case, 247Sports.com is reporting that the quarterback has “lawyered up” and will seek a waiver from the NCAA that would give him immediate eligibility. And what case will Martell and his lawyer make? “Early indications are that Martell will try to use Ohio State’s sudden coaching change, from Urban Meyer to Ryan Day, as grounds to be immediately eligible,” the website wrote.
Meyer announced his retirement, effective after the Rose Bowl game, on Dec. 4, with the reins handed over to Day, who served as Martell’s position coach for both of his seasons in Columbus and was the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator/co-offensive coordinator in that span as well. Why such a situation, when OSU stayed in-house for its new head football coach, would lead the NCAA to grant a waiver is unclear, although 247Sports.com‘s sources stated that Martell has “a better shot than you think” for a successful appeal.
It’s not clear who will be representing Martell as he makes his case in front of the NCAA. What is clear is that it won’t be Tom Mars, the go-to attorney for such appeals who is representing Justin Fields, the quarterback who transferred from Georgia to Ohio State and triggered Martell’s departure from the Buckeyes.
From a week ago:
If the redshirt freshman Martell wins a waiver, he would eligible to play in 2019 and would compete with N’Kosi Perry, the returning favorite, and Jarren Williams, among others, for the starting job. If he loses the appeal, he would have two years of eligibility beginning in 2020 that he can use.
Monday, it was confirmed that a transfer quarterback was coming to Arkansas. A day later, it was confirmed that a potential target for that quarterback was headed out of Fayetteville.
On Twitter, La'Michael Pettway announced that he has decided to transfer from the Razorbacks and continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. “Nothing personal, I just have to do what’s best for my family and I,” the wide receiver wrote.
Pettway is expected to remain at UA until he receives his degree, at which point he’ll be free to move about the country as a graduate transfer.
This past season, Pettway led the Razorbacks in receiving yards with 499 and receptions with 30. His four receiving touchdowns were good for second on the team.
Prior to 2018, Pettway had totaled 102 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.
When the College Football Playoff committee convenes again, the group will have a decidedly different look.
Thursday morning, the CFP announced three new members have been added to its Management Committee — Terry Mohajir, General Ray Odierno and R.C. Slocum. Mohair is the current athletic director at Arkansas State, while Slocum is the former head coach at Texas A&M. Odierno, who played college football at Army West Point, is a career military man who served as the Army Chief of Staff from 2011-15.
That trio will replace former head coaches Jeff Bower, Herb Deromedi and Bobby Johnson, whose terms have all expired.
In addition to the three, ummm, additions, it was also announced that Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens will remain as chairperson of the selection committee. Mullens just completed his first season in that role.
Mullens’ new term will run through February of 2020.
“Terry, Ray and R.C. each bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the committee,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. “All three have built esteemed careers based on character and diligence, which will continue the CFP tradition of committee members who are football experts and also people of high integrity.
“We are also delighted that Rob will return as chair of the selection committee,” Hancock added. “He is thoughtful, considerate and detailed in leading the committee’s discussions each week during the season, and he is a tremendous representative of the CFP with the media and public.”
The selection committee consists of a total of 13 members. below are the other nine, along with when their respective terms expire:
- Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer (February 2020)
- Former sportswriter Paola Boivin (February 2021)
- Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione (February 2021)
- Former head coach Ken Hatfield (February 2021)
- Robert Morris University president Christopher Howard (February 2020)
- College Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott (February 2021)
- Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith (February 2020)
- Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury (February 2021)
- Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin (February 2021)
Nearly a month to the day that he announced he was leaving at an FBS program, Toneil Carter announced he’d landed at one at the FCS level.
On Twitter Tuesday, Carter confirmed that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career at Sam Houston State. On Dec. 14, the running back confirmed on the same social media service that he had decided to transfer from Texas.
Carter was a four-star member of the Longhorns’ 2017 recruiting class, rated as the No. 10 back in the country and the No. 26 player at any position in the state of Texas. After rushing for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 53 carries as a true freshman, Carter didn’t record a stat in 2018.
As the Bearkats play at the FCS level, Carter will be eligible to play in 2019. Including this coming season, he’ll have three years of eligibility at his disposal.
In the end, never mind. Nothing to see here, at least when it comes to El Paso.
In late December, departing Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton announced via Twitter that he would be transferring to UTEP, whose head coach, Dana Dimel, is a former K-State offensive coordinator. Tuesday night, however, Delton announced a “change of plans,” confirming via Twitter once again that he has instead decided to continue his collegiate playing career at TCU.
It’s unclear what led to Delton’s about-face on the Miners and decision to move on to the Horned Frogs, who have been considered a potential landing spot for Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts.
As Delton will join Gary Patterson’s program as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Horned Frogs in 2019. The upcoming season will be the dual-threat quarterback’s final year of eligibility.
In four years at K-State, Delton, the MVP of the 2017 Cactus Bowl, started six of the 20 games in which he played. The Kansas native passed for 1,202 yards and ran for another 734 during his time in Little Manhattan. He’s also accounted for 16 touchdowns — five passing, 11 rushing.