QB James Blackman one of three Florida State players placing names in transfer database

It appears you can add yet another familiar name to the ever-growing free-agent quarterback market.

Earlier this month, a couple of weeks after transfer/NFL draft rumors circulated, it was confirmed that Deondre Francois would be staying at Florida State and playing his remaining college football season with the Seminoles. Coincidentally or not, it’s now being reported that fellow FSU signal-caller James Blackman is entering his name into the NCAA transfer database/portal.

I’ve learned that FSU QB James Blackman has placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal. More details here: https://t.co/i4y0RAF927 — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) January 16, 2019

To repeat yet again: A player placing his name in the database doesn’t automatically mean he will transfer; rather, it affords him the opportunity to speak to other schools without first getting his current school’s permission.

Blackman was a three-star member of FSU’s 2017 recruiting class. After Francois went down with what turned out to be a season-ending injury in the opener that year, Blackman started the remaining 12 games as a true freshman. Francois returned as the starter for the vast majority of the 2018 season, missing one game in early November because of a concussion. Blackman started the lone 2018 game Francois didn’t, throwing for 421 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to NC State.

If Blackman follows through and transfers, it would leave Francois as FSU’s lone scholarship quarterback as Bailey Hockman also left the program just prior to the start of the 2018 season. Suffice to say, the Seminoles are in the market for a graduate transfer quarterback who could, at bare minimum, provide them with some experienced depth in 2019 behind Francois.

In addition to Blackman, two other Seminoles are reportedly in the transfer database as well.

Florida State WR George Campbell, a former five-star recruit & TE Naseir Upshur, a former four-star recruit have entered the transfer portal. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 16, 2019

In seven games this season, Campbell, a redshirt junior, caught four passes for 42 yards. During his time in Tallahassee, the 6-4, 207-pound receiver totaled 13 receptions and 206 yards in his 22 appearances.

Upshur had the same number of receptions in 2018 as Campbell in one more game, although he accounted for 53 receiving yards. Those were the first receptions of the true junior’s career.