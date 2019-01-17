2020 WR with FBS offers arrested in connection to May murder

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One 2020 prospect has much more serious issues with which to deal than where he will attend school next year.

According to multiple media outlets in Douglas County, Ga., Jalen Morgan was arrested earlier this month on charges connected to the May homicide of another male, Lalan Baylor. The 17-year-old Morgan, along with his 19-year-old cousin Leandrea Morgan, has been indicted on one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The cousins are the last two of seven individuals charged in connection to the murder.

The man who was shot to death was not the intended target as he was part of the group that allegedly hatched a plot to rob Kenneth McClary. According to police, shots were fired at McClary and McClary fired back, hitting and killing Baylor.

It’s alleged that the Morgans acted as lookouts while the armed robbery plan was being carried out.

Jalen Morgan is/was a wide receiver at Alexander High School in Douglasville, Ga. He had held scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Ball State and Troy. It’s assumed that all three of those offers have been rescinded.