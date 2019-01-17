Barry Odom adds ex-Texas Tech DC David Gibbs to Mizzou staff

Earlier this week, Barry Odom lost his brother to Oklahoma. Thursday, the Missouri head coach found his replacement.

David Gibbs, it was confirmed in a press release, has been hired as a defensive assistant on Odom’s Mizzou coaching staff. Gibbs’ official job title will be released at a later date, the football program stated.

The past four seasons, Gibbs had served as the defensive coordinator at Texas Tech.

“I’m excited to have David join our staff,” said Odom. “He’s got an extensive track record of success in his career, and I’m confident he’ll be a great addition to our Athletic Department, football program and defensive room. His history of coaching and coordinating at a high level speaks for itself, and I know our staff will take advantage of his experience in all areas. He will be a great fit with our culture at Mizzou and our kids will enjoy working together and learning from him.”

Prior to his time in Lubbock, Gibbs also served stints as a coordinator at Houston (2013-14), Auburn (2005) and Minnesota (1997-2000). During a coaching career that began at Oklahoma in 1991, Gibbs has also spent time as a defensive backs coach and safeties coach at both the collegiate and NFL levels.

“I’m very grateful and excited to be part of Coach Odom’s program, this is an outstanding opportunity for me and my family,” said Gibbs. “I’ve known about Mizzou and Columbia for a long time, and I’ve got a ton of respect for Coach Odom and the type of program he runs. I’m looking forward to getting going there and helping Mizzou continue to build upward.”