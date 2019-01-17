Georgia Southern extends contract of Chad Lunsford through 2023

After a complete turnaround season in his first season as head coach, Chad Lunsford has received a contract extension at Georgia Southern. The program announced today an agreement has been reached between the athletics department and Lunsford on a one-year contract extension that will keep the head coach in place through the 2023 season. All that is needed to make it officially official is a vote of approval from the Board of Regents.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity and this platform at Georgia Southern,” Lunsford said in a released statement. “God has blessed my family and I’m honored to represent Georgia Southern University. Being the head football coach at Georgia Southern is something that I don’t take lightly and look forward to continuing to work to help our team and university go from good to great. It’s a dream to work with a program that has so much tradition and a fan base with so much passion.”

“This football team, led by Coach Lunsford and his staff, had incredible success this season,” Georgia Southern athletics director Tom Kleinlein said in a statement. “It was important that we continue to build on the success of this team by maintaining the current leadership of the program.”

Lunsford took over the program as an interim coach following the in-season dismissal of Tyson Summers in 2017 after a 0-6 start to the season. Lunsford finished the second half of the season by picking up a record of 2-4 and had his interim tag removed. The Eagles went 10-3 in the 2018 season for one of the biggest turnaround seasons in the country. The season ended with a victory over Eastern Michigan in the Camelia Bowl with a game-winning field goal as time expired. It was the best season since the program moved up to the FBS in 2014.

