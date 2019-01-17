Iowa defensive lineman retires from football, leaving Hawkeyes defensive line depth a bit more shallow

The Iowa defensive line may be highlighted by the rise of A.J. Epenesa, but the depth on the line is beginning to resemble a kiddie pool at this point. A unit that has already lost a few players to graduation, a few more to transfers and one player early to the NFL Draft now has a retirement to add to the list of offseason losses. Jack Kallenberger has stepped away from football, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Thursday during a season-wrap-up press conference with Iowa reporters.
Kallenberger, who transferred to Iowa in 2017 after two seasons of junior college football with Iowa Central Community College, is no longer listed on the Iowa football website’s roster page. His departure was a mild surprise given the opportunity to compete for a more vital role on the defensive line this spring. Kallenberger’s brother, Mark Kallenberger, remains on the team after completing his redshirt freshman season with the Hawkeyes.
Success may not have been shown in the win column for UConn in 2018, but offensive coordinator John Dunn is getting a bump in pay in 2019 with a $150,000 raise. In order to make that possible, UConn head coach Randy Edsall agreed to a revised contract that reduces his salary by $150,000, according to a report by The Courant.
According to the report, Edsall initiated the idea of taking a cut in pay from his supplemental salary. Per The Courant report;
The agreement states that Edsall “voluntarily and independently approached the University and requested to reduce his supplemental salary by $150,000 in the 2019 and 2020 calendar year. … Mr. Edsall has made this request in order to provide the University with additional funds to support the Football team.”
This certainly does speak to the dedication Edsall has for wanting to improve the UConn football program. The Huskies have been a far cry from the team Edsall took to a Fiesta Bowl before he left the program for a shot to coach at Maryland in the ACC and later in the Big Ten. Edsall’s first two seasons back at UConn have not gone particularly well with a record of 4-20 and a good helping of embarrassing losses in that mix. The 2019 season may just be year three back with the program, but it may be time for Edsall to start showing some signs of progress this fall in order to calm some nerves around the program.
Taking a cut in pay in order to accommodate the salary for the assistant coaching staff he desires is either a sign of commitment to a program struggling to improve in the challenging environment of a Group of Five program or perhaps a last-ditch effort to make this all work.
It is worth noting that Edsall has a contract that has been documented pretty thoroughly last season when it comes to incentives. As of early November, Edsall had earned $32,000 in bonus money for in-game achievements such as having a better third-down conversion rate than UConn’s opponent or recording more tackles for a loss or better red zone success.
Yesterday, it was announced UConn was hiring Lou Spanos to be the defensive coordinator after spending time as a defensive analyst at Alabama.
Although the exact title is still to be determined, Garrick McGee is getting a promotion to a full-time coaching role on the Missouri football staff under head coach Barry Odom. Missouri announced the promotion Thursday afternoon amid other staff news.
“I’m really pleased and excited to be able to retain Garrick as part of our staff,” Odom said in a released statement. “He is very deserving of this opportunity, as he’s proven himself all throughout his career to be an outstanding coach and mentor of young men. The work he did with our staff last season was clearly impactful, and I thought it was really impressive with how seamless his transition was back to coaching when we asked him to take over our tight ends for the bowl game. Garrick is going to be a great addition to our offensive staff, and I am pleased to keep him and his wife Tiffany and sons as part of our Mizzou family. Garrick had some other opportunities on the table, so keeping him here at Mizzou was important.”
McGee joined the Missouri football staff in 2018 as a senior offensive analyst after spending the previous two seasons as an offensive coordinator at Illinois. McGee had been an associate head coach and offensive coordinator for Louisville for two years after spending two seasons as the head coach at UAB from 2012 and 2013. McGee was elevated to an interim role as tight ends coach at Missouri for the Liberty Bowl. It is possible he will retain that role, but that will be determined at a later date.
Earlier in the day, it was confirmed Missouri had added David Gibbs, a former Texas Tech defensive coordinator, as a defensive assistant. Like McGee, the exact role for Gibbs is still to be determined.
One 2020 prospect has much more serious issues with which to deal than where he will attend school next year.
According to multiple media outlets in Douglas County, Ga., Jalen Morgan was arrested earlier this month on charges connected to the May homicide of another male, Lalan Baylor. The 17-year-old Morgan, along with his 19-year-old cousin Leandrea Morgan, has been indicted on one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
The cousins are the last two of seven individuals charged in connection to the murder.
The man who was shot to death was not the intended target as he was part of the group that allegedly hatched a plot to rob Kenneth McClary. According to police, shots were fired at McClary and McClary fired back, hitting and killing Baylor.
It’s alleged that the Morgans acted as lookouts while the armed robbery plan was being carried out.
Jalen Morgan is/was a wide receiver at Alexander High School in Douglasville, Ga. He had held scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Ball State and Troy. It’s assumed that all three of those offers have been rescinded.
After losing out to Michigan for Josh Gattis‘ services, Mike Locksley has turned to a former head coach to coordinate his offense.
Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the week, Maryland has confirmed that Scottie Montgomery has been named by Locksley as the Terrapins’ new offensive coordinator. In addition to his coordinating duties, Montgomery will also serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach.
Montgomery spent the past three seasons as the head coach at East Carolina before being fired in late November. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Duke for two seasons (2014-15).
In addition to Montgomery’s hiring, the program also announced the additions of John Papuchis, John Reagan, Cory Robinson, Elijah Brooks and Mike Miller to Locksley’s first Terps staff. Papuchis will take over as special teams coordinator, Reagan will coach the offensive line, Robinson will be the defensive passing-game coordinator/defensive backs coach, Brooks will coach the running backs and Miller will serve as tight ends coach.
“I’m thrilled to announce this initial group of coaching hires,” said Locksley in a statement. “Our coaching staff is vital as we build our Maryland football family. Each coach has an excellent football mind and more importantly, pride themselves on the mentorship and development they provide to our student-athletes. The varying range of experience these coaches bring, along with several having local ties, will be a major benefit to our program.”