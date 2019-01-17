Michigan confirms hiring of Arizona State DL coach Shaun Nua

A little over a week after losing an assistant to That School Down South, Jim Harbaugh has filled the hole in his Michigan coaching staff.
In a press release sent out early Thursday afternoon, U-M confirmed it has hired Harbaugh has hired Shaun Nua as the Wolverines’ defensive line coach. The past season, Nua served as the line coach at Arizona State, his first and only year with the Pac-12 school.
Nua replaces Greg Mattison, who left earlier this year for a job as the co-defensive coordinator at rival Ohio State.
“Shaun is a rising star in the coaching profession,” said the U-M head coach in a statement. “He is well-respected among his peers, relates well with the student-athletes that he mentors and brings great passion and energy to his work. We are excited to have Shaun join our defensive coaching staff and work daily with our defensive linemen. Michigan football looks forward to having Shaun, Hilary, and their children, Losi, Kelina and Malia, join our University family.”
Prior to his time at ASU, Nua spent six years as the line coach at Navy. That was the first on-field job for the 37-year-old Nua in a coaching career that began as a defensive intern (2009) and defensive graduate assistant (2010-11) at his alma mater BYU, where he played his college football and graduated from in 2005.
Earlier this week, Barry Odom lost his brother to Oklahoma. Thursday, the Missouri head coach found his replacement.
David Gibbs, it was confirmed in a press release, has been hired as a defensive assistant on Odom’s Mizzou coaching staff. Gibbs’ official job title will be released at a later date, the football program stated.
The past four seasons, Gibbs had served as the defensive coordinator at Texas Tech.
“I’m excited to have David join our staff,” said Odom. “He’s got an extensive track record of success in his career, and I’m confident he’ll be a great addition to our Athletic Department, football program and defensive room. His history of coaching and coordinating at a high level speaks for itself, and I know our staff will take advantage of his experience in all areas. He will be a great fit with our culture at Mizzou and our kids will enjoy working together and learning from him.”
Prior to his time in Lubbock, Gibbs also served stints as a coordinator at Houston (2013-14), Auburn (2005) and Minnesota (1997-2000). During a coaching career that began at Oklahoma in 1991, Gibbs has also spent time as a defensive backs coach and safeties coach at both the collegiate and NFL levels.
“I’m very grateful and excited to be part of Coach Odom’s program, this is an outstanding opportunity for me and my family,” said Gibbs. “I’ve known about Mizzou and Columbia for a long time, and I’ve got a ton of respect for Coach Odom and the type of program he runs. I’m looking forward to getting going there and helping Mizzou continue to build upward.”
For the fourth time this offseason, Lovie Smith has lost a scholarship player to transfer — and that’s not including a wide receiver who signed with the school but opted to return to Miami.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Cameron Watkins announced that “it is now time for me to start another chapter in my life as I will be moving on from the University of Illinois after graduating in May.” As a graduate transfer, the defensive back would be eligible to play at another FBS school in 2019 if that ends up being his next move.
Watkins started 16 games the past three seasons for the Fighting Illini, including seven in 2018.
Watkins joins wide receiver Carmoni Green and offensive linemen Zeke Martin and Adam Solomon as Illini players who have left the program this offseason.
Green was one of five Illini players suspended for the 2018 opener, and then went on to catch 10 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown last season. Martin (12 games) and Solomon (11) played primarily on special teams in 2018.
There are significant exoduses, and there’s what’s transpired in Happy Valley recently.
A total of five Penn State football players opted to leave eligibility on the table and make themselves available for the 2019 NFL Draft — offensive tackle Ryan Bates (HERE), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (HERE), offensive lineman Connor McGovern (HERE), defensive end Shareef Miller (HERE) and running back Miles Sanders (HERE). Additionally, the Centre Daily Times notes, a whopping 11 players (thus far) have, since the end of the regular season, either decided to transfer or put their names in the NCAA transfer database signaling a probable intent to move on.
Three of those transfers/potential transfers, tight end Danny Dalton, offensive lineman Alex Gellerstedt and safety Ayron Monroe, were the most recent additions to the list of potential player personnel attrition at the football program. The other eight with at least one foot out the door are (deep breath) linebackers Dae’lun Darien (HERE) and Brelin Faison-Walden; wide receivers Juwan Johnson (HERE) and Brandon Polk; safeties Isaiah Humphries (HERE) and Lamont Wade; cornerback Zech McPhearson; and offensive tackle Sterling Jenkins.
The biggest of the losses would be Johnson, who started seven games this past season and caught 25 passes for 352 yards and a touchdown, and Polk, who also started seven games and totaled 162 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions. Monroe (pictured) played in 33 games during his time with the Nittany Lions and was viewed as a potential starting safety in 2019, while McPherson (23 games played/12 in 2018) and Wade (24/12) saw significant action the past two seasons.
The only other transfer/potential transfer who played in more than 10 games while in Happy Valley was Darien, whose 15 appearances included eight this past season.
There’s little question that, for the next couple of seasons and barring injury, Texas is Sam Ehlinger‘s football team. In that vein, another member of UT’s quarterback room is looking into the possibility of moving out.
Overnight, multiple media outlets reported that Shane Buechele has informed the football program of his intention to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. According to 247Sports.com, SMU is already considered the favorite to land Buechele.
Buechele, a four-star 2016 signee, started every game as a true freshman, then started seven games in 2017 while Ehlinger started six his true freshman season. Ehlinger won the job during summer camp and was the starter for this past season as Buechele played in just two games, which seemingly served as the trigger for the transfer.
Scheduled to graduate from UT in May, Buechele would not only be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2019, but he’d have another season of eligibility he could use in 2020 as well. As Buechele played in fewer than four games this past season, he can take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule and save a year of eligibility.
In other UT quarterbacking news, Cameron Rising, who was one of two Longhorn signal-callers to put their names in the transfer database around Christmastime last year, has visited Utah and is expected to sign with the Utes, 247Sports.com reported.
There was a bit of good news under center for the Longhorns as Casey Thompson, the other UT quarterback in the database, will return to Austin. Thompson, a four-star 2018 signee who is the son of former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson, did not see the field as a true freshman this past season.