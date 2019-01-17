Michigan confirms hiring of Arizona State DL coach Shaun Nua

A little over a week after losing an assistant to That School Down South, Jim Harbaugh has filled the hole in his Michigan coaching staff.

In a press release sent out early Thursday afternoon, U-M confirmed it has hired Harbaugh has hired Shaun Nua as the Wolverines’ defensive line coach. The past season, Nua served as the line coach at Arizona State, his first and only year with the Pac-12 school.

Nua replaces Greg Mattison, who left earlier this year for a job as the co-defensive coordinator at rival Ohio State.

“Shaun is a rising star in the coaching profession,” said the U-M head coach in a statement. “He is well-respected among his peers, relates well with the student-athletes that he mentors and brings great passion and energy to his work. We are excited to have Shaun join our defensive coaching staff and work daily with our defensive linemen. Michigan football looks forward to having Shaun, Hilary, and their children, Losi, Kelina and Malia, join our University family.”

Prior to his time at ASU, Nua spent six years as the line coach at Navy. That was the first on-field job for the 37-year-old Nua in a coaching career that began as a defensive intern (2009) and defensive graduate assistant (2010-11) at his alma mater BYU, where he played his college football and graduated from in 2005.