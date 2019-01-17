Randy Edsall takes pay-cut to cover $150,000 raise for offensive coordinator

Success may not have been shown in the win column for UConn in 2018, but offensive coordinator John Dunn is getting a bump in pay in 2019 with a $150,000 raise. In order to make that possible, UConn head coach Randy Edsall agreed to a revised contract that reduces his salary by $150,000, according to a report by The Courant.

According to the report, Edsall initiated the idea of taking a cut in pay from his supplemental salary. Per The Courant report;

The agreement states that Edsall “voluntarily and independently approached the University and requested to reduce his supplemental salary by $150,000 in the 2019 and 2020 calendar year. … Mr. Edsall has made this request in order to provide the University with additional funds to support the Football team.”

This certainly does speak to the dedication Edsall has for wanting to improve the UConn football program. The Huskies have been a far cry from the team Edsall took to a Fiesta Bowl before he left the program for a shot to coach at Maryland in the ACC and later in the Big Ten. Edsall’s first two seasons back at UConn have not gone particularly well with a record of 4-20 and a good helping of embarrassing losses in that mix. The 2019 season may just be year three back with the program, but it may be time for Edsall to start showing some signs of progress this fall in order to calm some nerves around the program.

Taking a cut in pay in order to accommodate the salary for the assistant coaching staff he desires is either a sign of commitment to a program struggling to improve in the challenging environment of a Group of Five program or perhaps a last-ditch effort to make this all work.

It is worth noting that Edsall has a contract that has been documented pretty thoroughly last season when it comes to incentives. As of early November, Edsall had earned $32,000 in bonus money for in-game achievements such as having a better third-down conversion rate than UConn’s opponent or recording more tackles for a loss or better red zone success.

Yesterday, it was announced UConn was hiring Lou Spanos to be the defensive coordinator after spending time as a defensive analyst at Alabama.

