Scottie Montgomery as OC among six Maryland staff hires announced

After losing out to Michigan for Josh Gattis‘ services, Mike Locksley has turned to a former head coach to coordinate his offense.
Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the week, Maryland has confirmed that Scottie Montgomery has been named by Locksley as the Terrapins’ new offensive coordinator. In addition to his coordinating duties, Montgomery will also serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach.
Montgomery spent the past three seasons as the head coach at East Carolina before being fired in late November. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Duke for two seasons (2014-15).
In addition to Montgomery’s hiring, the program also announced the additions of John Papuchis, John Reagan, Cory Robinson, Elijah Brooks and Mike Miller to Locksley’s first Terps staff. Papuchis will take over as special teams coordinator, Reagan will coach the offensive line, Robinson will be the defensive passing-game coordinator/defensive backs coach, Brooks will coach the running backs and Miller will serve as tight ends coach.
“I’m thrilled to announce this initial group of coaching hires,” said Locksley in a statement. “Our coaching staff is vital as we build our Maryland football family. Each coach has an excellent football mind and more importantly, pride themselves on the mentorship and development they provide to our student-athletes. The varying range of experience these coaches bring, along with several having local ties, will be a major benefit to our program.”
Although the exact title is still to be determined, Garrick McGee is getting a promotion to a full-time coaching role on the Missouri football staff under head coach Barry Odom. Missouri announced the promotion Thursday afternoon amid other staff news.
“I’m really pleased and excited to be able to retain Garrick as part of our staff,” Odom said in a released statement. “He is very deserving of this opportunity, as he’s proven himself all throughout his career to be an outstanding coach and mentor of young men. The work he did with our staff last season was clearly impactful, and I thought it was really impressive with how seamless his transition was back to coaching when we asked him to take over our tight ends for the bowl game. Garrick is going to be a great addition to our offensive staff, and I am pleased to keep him and his wife Tiffany and sons as part of our Mizzou family. Garrick had some other opportunities on the table, so keeping him here at Mizzou was important.”
McGee joined the Missouri football staff in 2018 as a senior offensive analyst after spending the previous two seasons as an offensive coordinator at Illinois. McGee had been an associate head coach and offensive coordinator for Louisville for two years after spending two seasons as the head coach at UAB from 2012 and 2013. McGee was elevated to an interim role as tight ends coach at Missouri for the Liberty Bowl. It is possible he will retain that role, but that will be determined at a later date.
Earlier in the day, it was confirmed Missouri had added David Gibbs, a former Texas Tech defensive coordinator, as a defensive assistant. Like McGee, the exact role for Gibbs is still to be determined.
One 2020 prospect has much more serious issues with which to deal than where he will attend school next year.
According to multiple media outlets in Douglas County, Ga., Jalen Morgan was arrested earlier this month on charges connected to the May homicide of another male, Lalan Baylor. The 17-year-old Morgan, along with his 19-year-old cousin Leandrea Morgan, has been indicted on one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
The cousins are the last two of seven individuals charged in connection to the murder.
The man who was shot to death was not the intended target as he was part of the group that allegedly hatched a plot to rob Kenneth McClary. According to police, shots were fired at McClary and McClary fired back, hitting and killing Baylor.
It’s alleged that the Morgans acted as lookouts while the armed robbery plan was being carried out.
Jalen Morgan is/was a wide receiver at Alexander High School in Douglasville, Ga. He had held scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Ball State and Troy. It’s assumed that all three of those offers have been rescinded.
Now it’s officially official.
Over the weekend, transferring Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush took an official visit to Central Florida. Tuesday, Wimbush announced on Instagram that he has decided to transfer to UCF and continue his collegiate playing career with the Knights.
Two days later, the Knights confirmed the quarterback’s addition to the football program.
As a graduate transfer, Wimbush will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for UCF.
Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.
UCF could be looking to replace its wildly successful starter as McKenzie Milton continues his recovery from a horrific season-ending injury late in the year. It’s unclear if Milton, who will undergo a fifth surgery on his injured knee later this month, will be healthy enough to play this coming season.
If Milton is unable to return this season, Wimbush, who has one year of eligibility remaining, would compete with Darriel Mack Jr. for the starting job. After Milton went down with the injury, it was Mack who started the final two games.
Earlier this week, Barry Odom lost his brother to Oklahoma. Thursday, the Missouri head coach found his replacement.
David Gibbs, it was confirmed in a press release, has been hired as a defensive assistant on Odom’s Mizzou coaching staff. Gibbs’ official job title will be released at a later date, the football program stated.
The past four seasons, Gibbs had served as the defensive coordinator at Texas Tech.
“I’m excited to have David join our staff,” said Odom. “He’s got an extensive track record of success in his career, and I’m confident he’ll be a great addition to our Athletic Department, football program and defensive room. His history of coaching and coordinating at a high level speaks for itself, and I know our staff will take advantage of his experience in all areas. He will be a great fit with our culture at Mizzou and our kids will enjoy working together and learning from him.”
Prior to his time in Lubbock, Gibbs also served stints as a coordinator at Houston (2013-14), Auburn (2005) and Minnesota (1997-2000). During a coaching career that began at Oklahoma in 1991, Gibbs has also spent time as a defensive backs coach and safeties coach at both the collegiate and NFL levels.
“I’m very grateful and excited to be part of Coach Odom’s program, this is an outstanding opportunity for me and my family,” said Gibbs. “I’ve known about Mizzou and Columbia for a long time, and I’ve got a ton of respect for Coach Odom and the type of program he runs. I’m looking forward to getting going there and helping Mizzou continue to build upward.”