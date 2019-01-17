Scottie Montgomery as OC among six Maryland staff hires announced

After losing out to Michigan for Josh Gattis‘ services, Mike Locksley has turned to a former head coach to coordinate his offense.

Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the week, Maryland has confirmed that Scottie Montgomery has been named by Locksley as the Terrapins’ new offensive coordinator. In addition to his coordinating duties, Montgomery will also serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Montgomery spent the past three seasons as the head coach at East Carolina before being fired in late November. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at Duke for two seasons (2014-15).

In addition to Montgomery’s hiring, the program also announced the additions of John Papuchis, John Reagan, Cory Robinson, Elijah Brooks and Mike Miller to Locksley’s first Terps staff. Papuchis will take over as special teams coordinator, Reagan will coach the offensive line, Robinson will be the defensive passing-game coordinator/defensive backs coach, Brooks will coach the running backs and Miller will serve as tight ends coach.

“I’m thrilled to announce this initial group of coaching hires,” said Locksley in a statement. “Our coaching staff is vital as we build our Maryland football family. Each coach has an excellent football mind and more importantly, pride themselves on the mentorship and development they provide to our student-athletes. The varying range of experience these coaches bring, along with several having local ties, will be a major benefit to our program.”