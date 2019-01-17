UCF confirms addition of Notre Dame QB Brandon Wimbush

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Now it’s officially official.

Over the weekend, transferring Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush took an official visit to Central Florida. Tuesday, Wimbush announced on Instagram that he has decided to transfer to UCF and continue his collegiate playing career with the Knights.

Two days later, the Knights confirmed the quarterback’s addition to the football program.

As a graduate transfer, Wimbush will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 for UCF.

Wimbush started all but one game for the Fighting Irish in 2017, throwing for 1,870 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also started the first three games this past season before being replaced by Ian Book.

UCF could be looking to replace its wildly successful starter as McKenzie Milton continues his recovery from a horrific season-ending injury late in the year. It’s unclear if Milton, who will undergo a fifth surgery on his injured knee later this month, will be healthy enough to play this coming season.

If Milton is unable to return this season, Wimbush, who has one year of eligibility remaining, would compete with Darriel Mack Jr. for the starting job. After Milton went down with the injury, it was Mack who started the final two games.