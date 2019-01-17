UMass announces 10-game series with Army, rescheduled Mississippi State game, road trip to Penn State and more

As an independent program, UMass has plenty of room to fill on the future football schedules. Because slots fill up quickly and well in advance these days, UMass has been busy trying to secure games for the Minutemen well into the future. On Thursday, UMass rolled out details about a number of scheduling plans including long-term home-and-home deals with Army and Liberty, a rescheduling of a game against Mississippi State, new home-and-home deals with Missouri, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico, and Northern Illinois, and a future road game at Penn State.

UMass and Army will begin a 10-year home-and-home series this fall with the Minutemen hosting the Black Knights this fall and again in odd-numbered years; 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027. Army will host UMass in 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026, and 2028. UMass will also continue their series with Liberty, which started with a meeting last fall, in another 10-game series. The two had previously arranged for an eight-game scheduling agreement that ran through 2025. Two more games have been tacked on for 2026 at UMass and 2027 at Liberty.

A game at Mississippi State originally scheduled for 2020 has now been rescheduled to be played in 2024 instead. In that 2024 season, UMass will also host Missouri in the first part of a home-and-home deal that will conclude at Missouri in 2025.

A home-and-home deal with New Mexico will begin on the road against the Lobos in 2020 and conclude in 2023 at UMass. Home-and-home deals with former MAC opponents Eastern Michigan (2021-2024) and Northern Illinois (2024-2025) are also on the books.

UMass will visit Penn State on Nov. 11, 2023 as part of an agreement that also includes a home-and-home men’s basketball series beginning in 2021 at UMass. UMass will only get the one game against the Nittany Lions in State College as part of the agreement.

