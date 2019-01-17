Urban Meyer reportedly heading back to TV as FOX Sports college football analyst

This probably to be expected. Just as he did the last time he retired from coaching college football, it appears Urban Meyer could be heading back to covering the sport in front of a TV camera.

According to a report from Sporting News, Meyer is working on closing on a deal to join FOX Sports as an analyst. It is not yet determined if that means Meyer will be working in a broadcast booth as he did previously with ESPN following his retirement from coaching at Florida or if he will be a studio analyst for FOX broadcasts.

FOX has been feverishly working the past few years to improve its overall college football presentation. FOX has been a broadcast partner for the Big Ten, Big 12, and Pac-12 and has been the only network to air the Big Ten and Pac-12 conference championship games. However, FOX has yielded its rights to the Big 12 championship game for 2019, 2021 and 2023. FOX also has rights to broadcast Conference USA games as well as the Sun Bowl. While ESPN continues to be the leader in the college football broadcast game, FOX has come along nicely and continues to find ways to improve their coverage.

The possible addition of Meyer would be a good one, whether it places him in a booth or in a studio to breakdown the games for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. His first year in the broadcast game in 2011 went fairly smoothly, and he may be able to have a smooth transition back into the game in either role if he closes the deal with FOX.

Meyer retired as head coach of Ohio State following Ohio State’s Rose Bowl victory over Washington, although he remained a part of the athletics program with a role still to be ironed out in full. However, if Meyer does return to TV, that may be the official end of his time with Ohio State completely.

