Austin Kendall announces transfer from Oklahoma to West Virginia

And there you have it.

Not long after Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, it was reported that OU would be blocking Kendall from immediate eligibility if he opted to make an intra-conference move to West Virginia. In the midst of a burgeoning social-media backlash, OU reversed coursed and backed off that asinine stance.

Two days later, Kendall took to Twitter to confirm that he will be leaving the Sooners for the Mountaineers, which is looking to replace starting quarterback Will Grier.

Thank you Sooner nation for an amazing three years. I will never forget the connections and opportunities at OU.

There’s only ☝🏻. I am excited for this next step in my life and opportunity at West Virginia University. #HailWV pic.twitter.com/Jr5ut7h4YQ — Austin Kendall (@A_Kendall11) January 18, 2019

As a graduate transfer, Kendall will be eligible to play at WVU immediately in 2019. Additionally, he’ll have another season of eligibility he can use in 2020 as well.

Kendall has been with the Sooners for three seasons after signing as a four-star member of OU’s 2016 recruiting class. His first two years were spent backing up 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, while this past season, after losing an offseason quarterback competition, was spent backing up 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray.

In limited playing time, Kendall has completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.