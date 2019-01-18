Getty Images

Austin Kendall announces transfer from Oklahoma to West Virginia

By John TaylorJan 18, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
And there you have it.

Not long after Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, it was reported that OU would be blocking Kendall from immediate eligibility if he opted to make an intra-conference move to West Virginia.  In the midst of a burgeoning social-media backlash, OU reversed coursed and backed off that asinine stance.

Two days later, Kendall took to Twitter to confirm that he will be leaving the Sooners for the Mountaineers, which is looking to replace starting quarterback Will Grier.

As a graduate transfer, Kendall will be eligible to play at WVU immediately in 2019.  Additionally, he’ll have another season of eligibility he can use in 2020 as well.

Kendall has been with the Sooners for three seasons after signing as a four-star member of OU’s 2016 recruiting class.  His first two years were spent backing up 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, while this past season, after losing an offseason quarterback competition, was spent backing up 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray.

In limited playing time, Kendall has completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

Kyler Murray gives Oklahoma back-to-back Manning Award winners

By John TaylorJan 18, 2019, 9:11 AM EST
Despite leaving for the NFL (or MLB), Kyler Murray is still bringing home some collegiate hardware.

Thursday, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced that Murray has been named as the winner of the 2018 Manning Award. The award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings — Archie, Peyton and Eli — is the only one to take into account a quarterback’s performance in the postseason.

Murray is the second straight Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma to claim the honor, joining 2017 winner and 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield.

“Week-in and week-out, Kyler Murray made highlight reel plays for one of the best teams in the country,” said Archie Manning. “For the Sooners to lose Baker Mayfield and still make the College Football Playoff shows just how tough and talented he really is. Kyler proved to be a great leader and exceptional athlete and passer worthy of recognition as the top quarterback in the country this year.

“The Manning family is pleased to be able to recognize Kyler thanks to the generous and ongoing support of the Sugar Bowl Committee. The Bowl’s role in making this award possible each year is greatly appreciated.”

The other 10 finalists for this year’s award appear below:

Ian Book, Jr., Notre Dame
Jake Fromm, So., Georgia
Dwayne Haskins, So., Ohio State
Will Grier, Sr., West Virginia
D’Eriq King, Jr., Houston
Trevor Lawrence, Fr., Clemson
Drew Lock, Sr., Missouri
McKenzie Milton, Jr., UCF
Gardner Minshew, Sr., Washington State
Tua Tagovailoa, So., Alabama

Western Kentucky transfer Marquez Trigg lands at FCS school

By John TaylorJan 18, 2019, 7:37 AM EST
Four months after leaving Western Kentucky, Marquez Trigg had found a new home, albeit on a lower rung of the college football ladder.

Trigg posted on his Twitter account this week that he will be finishing up his collegiate career at Wagner. As the running back’s new school plays at the FCS level, and Trigg is a graduate himself, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

The upcoming season will be Trigg’s last year of eligibility.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015, Trigg ran for 465 yards combined in 2016 (298) and 2017 (167) on 122 carries. This past season, his nine carries in three games netted him just 12 yards before he pulled the trigger on a transfer.

Trigg totaled four rushing touchdowns during his time with the Hilltoppers, two each during the previous two seasons. He also caught 12 passes for 59 yards out of the backfield last season.

Alabama goes high-class in bidding Jalen Hurts adieu

By John TaylorJan 17, 2019, 9:23 PM EST
You don’t see this very often, if ever.

Jalen Hurts spent three seasons as a highly-respected and valued member of the Alabama football program both on and off the field, the first two as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback. After losing the starting job to eventual Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa, Hurts confirmed earlier this week, after months worth of speculation, that he would be taking a graduate transfer out of Alabama and playing his final season at Oklahoma.

A day after the transfer was announced, Alabama took to Twitter to say goodbye to a player who was very integral in the program’s success the last three-plus years.

Bravo, Alabama. Very classy, very well-done.

UMass announces 10-game series with Army, rescheduled Mississippi State game, road trip to Penn State and more

Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 17, 2019, 7:55 PM EST
As an independent program, UMass has plenty of room to fill on the future football schedules. Because slots fill up quickly and well in advance these days, UMass has been busy trying to secure games for the Minutemen well into the future. On Thursday, UMass rolled out details about a number of scheduling plans including long-term home-and-home deals with Army and Liberty, a rescheduling of a game against Mississippi State, new home-and-home deals with Missouri, Eastern Michigan, New Mexico, and Northern Illinois, and a future road game at Penn State.

UMass and Army will begin a 10-year home-and-home series this fall with the Minutemen hosting the Black Knights this fall and again in odd-numbered years; 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027. Army will host UMass in 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026, and 2028. UMass will also continue their series with Liberty, which started with a meeting last fall, in another 10-game series. The two had previously arranged for an eight-game scheduling agreement that ran through 2025. Two more games have been tacked on for 2026 at UMass and 2027 at Liberty.

A game at Mississippi State originally scheduled for 2020 has now been rescheduled to be played in 2024 instead. In that 2024 season, UMass will also host Missouri in the first part of a home-and-home deal that will conclude at Missouri in 2025.

A home-and-home deal with New Mexico will begin on the road against the Lobos in 2020 and conclude in 2023 at UMass. Home-and-home deals with former MAC opponents Eastern Michigan (2021-2024) and Northern Illinois (2024-2025) are also on the books.

UMass will visit Penn State on Nov. 11, 2023 as part of an agreement that also includes a home-and-home men’s basketball series beginning in 2021 at UMass. UMass will only get the one game against the Nittany Lions in State College as part of the agreement.

The exact dates for all of these new game son the schedule, along with other games previously scheduled by UMass, can be found HERE.