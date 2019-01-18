Kyler Murray gives Oklahoma back-to-back Manning Award winners

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite leaving for the NFL (or MLB), Kyler Murray is still bringing home some collegiate hardware.

Thursday, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced that Murray has been named as the winner of the 2018 Manning Award. The award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings — Archie, Peyton and Eli — is the only one to take into account a quarterback’s performance in the postseason.

Murray is the second straight Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma to claim the honor, joining 2017 winner and 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield.

“Week-in and week-out, Kyler Murray made highlight reel plays for one of the best teams in the country,” said Archie Manning. “For the Sooners to lose Baker Mayfield and still make the College Football Playoff shows just how tough and talented he really is. Kyler proved to be a great leader and exceptional athlete and passer worthy of recognition as the top quarterback in the country this year.

“The Manning family is pleased to be able to recognize Kyler thanks to the generous and ongoing support of the Sugar Bowl Committee. The Bowl’s role in making this award possible each year is greatly appreciated.”

The other 10 finalists for this year’s award appear below:

Ian Book, Jr., Notre Dame

Jake Fromm, So., Georgia

Dwayne Haskins, So., Ohio State

Will Grier, Sr., West Virginia

D’Eriq King, Jr., Houston

Trevor Lawrence, Fr., Clemson

Drew Lock, Sr., Missouri

McKenzie Milton, Jr., UCF

Gardner Minshew, Sr., Washington State

Tua Tagovailoa, So., Alabama