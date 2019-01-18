Northern Illinois confirms Baltimore Ravens RBs coach Thomas Hammock as new head coach

A familiar face has been handed the reins of the Northern Illinois football program.

Following up on reports that surfaced earlier in the week, NIU confirmed Friday that it has hired Thomas Hammock as its new head football coach. Hammock, who played his college football for the Huskies, replaces Rod Carey, who left late last week to take the same job at Temple.

The past five seasons, Hammock served as the running backs coach for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.

“This is a huge hire,” said athletic director Sean T. Frazier in a statement. “To be able to bring back a part of our tradition, particularly from the Novak era, and really unite all of our Huskies, and quite frankly, have someone who’s iconic in our history books, is fantastic. I’ve known Thomas for a while, even before coming to NIU. He’s always talked about NIU, The Hard Way, the tradition, the hard work, and the grit. All those things make it special to make this hire.”

Congratulations to RB coach Thomas Hammock who has been named head coach of his alma mater, Northern Illinois University! 📰: https://t.co/PjyedqhLoA pic.twitter.com/zKDPOUG07c — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 18, 2019

Hammock began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin (2003-04) before returning to his alma mater as running backs coach for two seasons (2005-06). He then moved on to the same position at Minnesota (2007-10) and Wisconsin (2011-13).

With the Gophers, Hammock served as co-offensive coordinator his final season there; with the Badgers, he held the title of assistant head coach as well.

“I can’t describe it,” Hammock said about taking over at his alma mater. “It’s an unbelievable feeling to have the opportunity to come home to a place that I love, to the school that has meant so much to me. I can’t wait to get started with the players and have a chance to put a product on the field that the alumni and fans will be proud of.

With Hammock’s hiring, every head job at the FBS level has been filled.