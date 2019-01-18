Getty Images

Tennessee expected to be new home for Georgia transfer Deangelo Gibbs

By John TaylorJan 18, 2019, 11:22 AM EST
Deangelo Gibbs may be leaving Georgia, but, as it turns out, he likely isn’t leaving the SEC East.

Citing sources close to the situation, 247Sports.com is reporting that, “barring unforeseen circumstances,” Gibbs will be enrolling at Tennessee Friday and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Volunteers.  The website notes that “Friday is the final day to add classes for the spring semester at Tennessee.”

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Gibbs will have to sit out the 2019 season.  Beginning in 2020, he would then have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A four-star member of UGA’s 2017 recruiting class, Gibbs was rated as the No. 4 safety in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

After playing in six games as a true freshman, Gibbs missed most of the last half of the 2017 regular season as well as UGA’s run to the national championship game because of unspecified issues. He also didn’t participate in spring practice last year as he wasn’t enrolled in classes, although he returned to the university in mid-May and enrolled in summer classes.

This past season, Gibbs, the cousin of current Vols safety Nigel Warrior, played in seven games for the Bulldogs.

Kyler Murray gives Oklahoma back-to-back Manning Award winners

By John TaylorJan 18, 2019, 9:11 AM EST
Despite leaving for the NFL (or MLB), Kyler Murray is still bringing home some collegiate hardware.

Thursday, the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced that Murray has been named as the winner of the 2018 Manning Award. The award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings — Archie, Peyton and Eli — is the only one to take into account a quarterback’s performance in the postseason.

Murray is the second straight Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from Oklahoma to claim the honor, joining 2017 winner and 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield.

“Week-in and week-out, Kyler Murray made highlight reel plays for one of the best teams in the country,” said Archie Manning. “For the Sooners to lose Baker Mayfield and still make the College Football Playoff shows just how tough and talented he really is. Kyler proved to be a great leader and exceptional athlete and passer worthy of recognition as the top quarterback in the country this year.

“The Manning family is pleased to be able to recognize Kyler thanks to the generous and ongoing support of the Sugar Bowl Committee. The Bowl’s role in making this award possible each year is greatly appreciated.”

The other 10 finalists for this year’s award appear below:

Ian Book, Jr., Notre Dame
Jake Fromm, So., Georgia
Dwayne Haskins, So., Ohio State
Will Grier, Sr., West Virginia
D’Eriq King, Jr., Houston
Trevor Lawrence, Fr., Clemson
Drew Lock, Sr., Missouri
McKenzie Milton, Jr., UCF
Gardner Minshew, Sr., Washington State
Tua Tagovailoa, So., Alabama

Austin Kendall announces transfer from Oklahoma to West Virginia

By John TaylorJan 18, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
And there you have it.

Not long after Oklahoma quarterback Austin Kendall had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database, it was reported that OU would be blocking Kendall from immediate eligibility if he opted to make an intra-conference move to West Virginia.  In the midst of a burgeoning social-media backlash, OU reversed coursed and backed off that asinine stance.

Two days later, Kendall took to Twitter to confirm that he will be leaving the Sooners for the Mountaineers, which is looking to replace starting quarterback Will Grier.

As a graduate transfer, Kendall will be eligible to play at WVU immediately in 2019.  Additionally, he’ll have another season of eligibility he can use in 2020 as well.

Kendall has been with the Sooners for three seasons after signing as a four-star member of OU’s 2016 recruiting class.  His first two years were spent backing up 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, while this past season, after losing an offseason quarterback competition, was spent backing up 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray.

In limited playing time, Kendall has completed 28-of-39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns.

Western Kentucky transfer Marquez Trigg lands at FCS school

By John TaylorJan 18, 2019, 7:37 AM EST
Four months after leaving Western Kentucky, Marquez Trigg had found a new home, albeit on a lower rung of the college football ladder.

Trigg posted on his Twitter account this week that he will be finishing up his collegiate career at Wagner. As the running back’s new school plays at the FCS level, and Trigg is a graduate himself, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

The upcoming season will be Trigg’s last year of eligibility.

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015, Trigg ran for 465 yards combined in 2016 (298) and 2017 (167) on 122 carries. This past season, his nine carries in three games netted him just 12 yards before he pulled the trigger on a transfer.

Trigg totaled four rushing touchdowns during his time with the Hilltoppers, two each during the previous two seasons. He also caught 12 passes for 59 yards out of the backfield last season.

Alabama goes high-class in bidding Jalen Hurts adieu

By John TaylorJan 17, 2019, 9:23 PM EST
You don’t see this very often, if ever.

Jalen Hurts spent three seasons as a highly-respected and valued member of the Alabama football program both on and off the field, the first two as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback. After losing the starting job to eventual Heisman Trophy runner-up Tua Tagovailoa, Hurts confirmed earlier this week, after months worth of speculation, that he would be taking a graduate transfer out of Alabama and playing his final season at Oklahoma.

A day after the transfer was announced, Alabama took to Twitter to say goodbye to a player who was very integral in the program’s success the last three-plus years.

Bravo, Alabama. Very classy, very well-done.