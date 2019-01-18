Tennessee expected to be new home for Georgia transfer Deangelo Gibbs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Deangelo Gibbs may be leaving Georgia, but, as it turns out, he likely isn’t leaving the SEC East.

Citing sources close to the situation, 247Sports.com is reporting that, “barring unforeseen circumstances,” Gibbs will be enrolling at Tennessee Friday and continuing his collegiate playing career with the Volunteers. The website notes that “Friday is the final day to add classes for the spring semester at Tennessee.”

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Gibbs will have to sit out the 2019 season. Beginning in 2020, he would then have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A four-star member of UGA’s 2017 recruiting class, Gibbs was rated as the No. 4 safety in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 49 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

After playing in six games as a true freshman, Gibbs missed most of the last half of the 2017 regular season as well as UGA’s run to the national championship game because of unspecified issues. He also didn’t participate in spring practice last year as he wasn’t enrolled in classes, although he returned to the university in mid-May and enrolled in summer classes.

This past season, Gibbs, the cousin of current Vols safety Nigel Warrior, played in seven games for the Bulldogs.