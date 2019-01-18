Toledo losing RB Nevone McCrimmon to transfer

One MAC school will head into the spring with a little less depth in its offensive backfield than they had at the end of the 2018 regular season.
On Twitter this week, Nevone McCrimmon announced that he has decided to transfer from Toledo and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. In his social-media missive, the running back described leaving UT as “being the hardest decision of my life,” albeit one that he “and my family feels like… is the best decision to make.”
After redshirting as a true freshman, McCrimmon carried the ball nine times for 80 yards in 2017. He totaled 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries this past season.
In what has seemingly been an annual tradition in Madison, Wisconsin has renewed the contract of head football coach Paul Chryst by tacking on another year. Chryst is now under contract through Jan. 31, 2024 with his latest renewal following approval from the University of Wisconsin Athletic Board.
Wisconsin renewed Chryst’s contract a year ago, extending his contract through the end of Jan. 2023. Wisconsin and Chryst originally agreed on a contract that was set to expire on Jan. 31, 2020 with a written agreement that the contract may be extended with a positive annual review beginning after the 2015 football season.
The Badgers may be coming off a relatively disappointing season with a record of 8-5, but Chryst has gone 42-12 in his first four seasons as head coach of the Badgers and it is expected Wisconsin will remain a consistent contender in the Big Ten West Division with a shot to play for and win the Big Ten championship in the years to come.
According to the USA Today coaching salary database for the 2018 season, Chryst was paid $3.75 million last season. Specific details of how much Chryst will be paid now were not announced by Wisconsin.
Wisconsin also renewed the contracts of volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield, women’s soccer coach Paula Wilkins, and men’s soccer coach John Trask.
Thursday was potentially a good day on the personnel front for the Kent State football program.
The school confirmed in a release that it has added a pair of Power Five conference transfers — offensive lineman Bill Kuduk and defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight (pictured). Kuduk, a redshirt freshman, began his collegiate playing career at Kansas State, Knight, a redshirt sophomore, at Maryland.
Neither player is expected to be eligible to play in 2019 as they will be forced to sit out a transfer year as mandated by the NCAA.
“We are excited to add an exceptional person in Bill to our FlashFAST Family,” second-year head coach Sean Lewis said in a statement. “He comes from a great high school on the south side of Chicago and knows what it takes to win. His athletic ability and size will be a great addition to our O-line room. …
“Q is another high character individual who is going to be a great member of our family. He brings collegiate game experience with him and will add a lot of position versatility to our back-end.”
Knight played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2016 and a dozen the following season. He saw action in just four games this past season before deciding to transfer in November of last year.
Kuduk didn’t see the field during his brief time with the Wildcats.
After spending the last month as the poachee, Nick Saban has turned into the poacher as he looks to retool an Alabama coaching staff ravaged by attrition.
While it’s not yet been confirmed by the football program, multiple media outlets, including al.com, are reporting that Saban will hire Kyle Flood and Sal Sunseri as Crimson Tide assistants. Flood would take over as offensive line coach for Brent Key, who left for the same job at Georgia Tech, while Sunseri will be taking an unspecified position on the defensive side of the ball.
Flood, the former head coach at Rutgers whose show-cause from the NCAA expired last September, would come to Tuscaloosa from the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, where he spent the past two seasons. The offensive coordinator of the Falcons during that time, Steve Sarkisian, is expected to return in the same role with the Tide.
Speaking of returns, Sunseri spent the 2009-11 seasons as Saban’s linebacker’s coach and assistant head coach before leaving to take over as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee. Sunseri just completed his first season as the defensive line coach at Florida.
If it seemed like there were an inordinately high number of players eschewing their remaining eligibility for the NFL, you weren’t wrong.
Last year, a record 119 players — 106 who hadn’t graduated, 13 who had — declared early for the 2018 NFL draft. Friday, the NFL announced that record has been shattered, with 135 players with collegiate eligibility remaining now included in the 2019 draft pool.
Of the 135, 32 have already graduated.
Prior to last year, the record was 98 who left for the 2014 draft. The next three years saw 84 (2015), 96 (2016) and 95 (2017) early entrants into the drafts.
The SEC was far and away the leader among FBS conferences again this year with 36 early departures — South Carolina was the only school in the conference that didn’t lose at least one player — followed by the Big Ten with 21, the ACC with 16, the Big 12 with 14 and the Pac-12 with nine. The Mountain West’s nine led all Group of Five conferences, while five of the early entrants came from non-FBS schools.
As far as individual schools go, five saw five or more players leave eligibility on the table: Alabama led everyone with seven, with Oklahoma and Ohio State next with six each followed by Florida and Penn State with five apiece.
For the complete list of early entrants into the 2019 NFL Draft, click HERE.