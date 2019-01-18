Two hires complete Manny Diaz’s first Miami staff

Nearly three weeks after returning to Miami, Manny Diaz has put the finishing touches on his first Hurricanes coaching staff.

The U confirmed Friday the hirings of Taylor Stubblefield and Stephen Field as the final two additions to Diaz’s 10-man on-field staff. Stubblefield will coach wide receivers, while Field will handle tight ends.

Stubblefield, who played his college football at Purdue, spent the past two seasons as the receivers coach at Air Force. Field, who was a graduate assistant with the Hurricanes in 2007-08, was recently hired as the recruiting director at Louisville before returning to The U. He served in the same role at Oregon last season.

“We’re excited to welcome these coaches to the Miami family,” the new head coach said in a statement. “Taylor was a Biletnikoff Award finalist as a college receiver and he boasts a terrific track record coaching that position. He also has strong ties to our offensive coordinator, Dan Enos, which is significant as we begin to build and shape our offense.

“Stephen is an outstanding coach who has had great success at both the college and high school levels. He is a proven recruiter on a national scale, and also has strong ties to The U and to South Florida. They will both be excellent additions to our staff.”

After replacing the retired Mark Richt, Diaz swept out the entire offensive coaching staff and brought in all new assistants on that side of the ball, including Enos as offensive coordinator.