Western Kentucky transfer Marquez Trigg lands at FCS school

Four months after leaving Western Kentucky, Marquez Trigg had found a new home, albeit on a lower rung of the college football ladder.

Trigg posted on his Twitter account this week that he will be finishing up his collegiate career at Wagner. As the running back’s new school plays at the FCS level, and Trigg is a graduate himself, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

The upcoming season will be Trigg’s last year of eligibility.

It’s been a long process, I will finishing my last season as a grad transfer to @Wagner_Football! I want to thank Coach Hoss @HossWagner for the opportunity. Ready to get to NY this weekend and get ready for the 2019 season! pic.twitter.com/3Jvnt599QY — Marquez Trigg (@QuezTrigg) January 17, 2019

After taking a redshirt as a true freshman in 2015, Trigg ran for 465 yards combined in 2016 (298) and 2017 (167) on 122 carries. This past season, his nine carries in three games netted him just 12 yards before he pulled the trigger on a transfer.

Trigg totaled four rushing touchdowns during his time with the Hilltoppers, two each during the previous two seasons. He also caught 12 passes for 59 yards out of the backfield last season.