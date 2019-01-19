Despite stepping down as head coach, Joe Moglia retains “executive authority” over football

The final FBS coaching change of the 2018-19 cycle was likely made at Coastal Carolina this past week when Joe Moglia stepped down as head coach of Coastal Carolina.
While Jamey Chadwell was elevated from offensive coordinator to the big chair, make no mistake though — Moglia remains in charge of the Chanticleers as a letter he wrote to school supporters made very clear:
Our succession plan has been well thought out. I will stay on for the duration of my contract (June 2021) as Chairman of Athletics and will still have executive authority for football. Coach Chadwell will report to me and I will report to Dr. DeCenzo. I will do all I can to provide support to the program.
Matt [Hogue] will continue as the Director of Athletics and has responsibility for everything else within the athletics department and administrative responsibilities for football.
So yes, Chadwell will be making the calls on the field and doing all of the duties normally associated with a head coach but the person really in charge is the same one who has been throughout the Chants’ transition from FCS to FBS.
All things considered though, the move to keep Moglia nominally in charge of most aspects of the football program but without the grind of the day-to-day is probably best for all involved, including Chadwell. Moglia went 56-22 with the program as a head coach but is even more accomplished for his work off the field, most notably an incredibly productive run as CEO at TD Ameritrade.
Who says you can’t go home again? Tee Martin is certainly glad you can.
Tennessee confirmed reports on Saturday afternoon that the former Vols legend was indeed returning to Rocky Top as an assistant coach, set to fill an unspecified role on the offensive staff.
“I’m excited to welcome back Tee Martin as one of our assistant coaches,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement. “He coordinated some of the nation’s top offenses at USC, and he develops and identifies players as well as any coach in the country. He’s an excellent recruiter, and he is terrific at building relationships with his players. He cares about developing young men on and off the field. Tee was the quarterback on one of the greatest teams in school history, winning a national championship. He knows what it take to win here, and I’m excited to have him on our staff.”
Martin was an assistant at New Mexico and Kentucky before spending the past seven years at USC, rising all the way up to become the Trojans’ offensive coordinator. However he was first stripped of play-calling duties this past season by head coach Clay Helton and then not retained after the team failed to make a bowl game in 2018.
It’s not known what specific position group he will handle under new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney but Martin was highly regarded for his time as a recruiter and for developing wide receivers. However he could be going back to his roots to handle quarterbacks at Tennessee given that Brian Niedermeyer is on staff and coaches tight ends while David Johnson handles the Vols’ receivers.
Either way, the homecoming is a welcome one for many fans in orange and white who have to feel a bit like the band is getting back together to lead the program back into contention. Phillip Fulmer is of course athletic director and now Martin is back in the fold, returning to the place where he has a street named after him for his heroics in leading UT to the national championship some 20 years ago.
Youngstown State really, really likes the Pelini family. Doubly so after this week.
Early on Saturday afternoon, Bowling Green announced that defensive coordinator Carl Pelini was leaving the program for another opportunity. That’s not too surprising considering he originally joined the Falcons under former coach Mike Jinks and was actually retained by new head coach Scot Loeffler this past month.
“We are thrilled for Coach Pelini and wish him great success,” a BGSU statement said. “A new defensive coordinator will be announced as soon as possible.”
While the departure of Pelini is interesting, it’s where he’s headed that might be even more eyebrow-raising. Per FootballScoop, Carl is headed back to Youngstown State to be defensive coordinator for brother Bo Pelini and, get this, be essentially a coach-in-waiting at the school whenever the elder brother steps down or leaves.
So yeah.
The strangest thing about all this is that Bo is only 51 years old so you would think the former Nebraska head coach would have at least another decade of coaching left in him. The Youngstown native has been in charge of the program since 2015 and has led the team to the FCS title game with an overall 27-22 record. His name has popped up for the occasional FBS job though so perhaps the move to bring in Carl is a hedge against that but it’s still a very unique dynamic for school president Jim Tressel.
The trip to the transfer portal can be long and winding… and sometimes lead right back to where it started.
Such is the case for Texas quarterback Casey Thompson. The freshman had reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer database to explore his options back in December but OrangeBloods.com is reporting that he will actually wind up returning to Austin for the 2019 season.
As Richardson mentions, Thompson’s return is big because it gives Tom Herman and company an experienced backup on a thin depth chart in the wake of Shane Buechele’s likely transfer and also because it gives him the opportunity to earn a lot more playing time during the upcoming season rather than sitting out, as he would have had he transferred.
Thompson was considered a four-star recruit coming out of high school a few years ago and the signal-caller becomes one of the rare players the past few months to put his name into the transfer portal yet remain at his current school.
A once-promising career for Brian Snead is over, at least at Ohio State.
After playing in the first two games of the 2018, Snead did not see the field at all the remainder of the year — he didn’t even make the trip for the Week 3 game against TCU — with OSU declining to publicly address the running back’s status with the football program. Friday, the player took to his personal Twitter account to announce that he has to “part ways with Ohio State University” and will transfer to an undetermined elsewhere.
No specific reason for the parting of ways was given or if it was mutual or forced.
A four-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2018 recruiting class, Snead was rated as the No. 3 back in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the talent-rich state of Florida. In those two appearances as a true freshman, he ran for 37 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.