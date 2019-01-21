Mississippi State signs DC Bob Shoop to contract extension, per reports

One of the nation’s most respected defensive coordinators may be staying in Starkville for a few more years. Bob Shoop and Mississippi State have reportedly reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension that will run through the 2020 season, according to multiple reports Monday afternoon. Defensive line coach Brian Baker has also been signed to a two-year extension, providing some stability on the defensive side of the coaching staff at Mississippi State.

247 Sports was among the first to report the news of the contract extension, and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic followed up with a similar report via Twitter.

SOURCE: At #MissState Bob Shoop, 2018 Broyles Award finalist and coordinator of the nation’s No. 1 total defense, has just agreed to two-year contract extension. Brian Baker, defensive line coach the last three seasons, has also agreed to two-year extension as well. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 21, 2019

Shoop has been a mainstay within the SEC for a while now. After three seasons at Vanderbilt with former Vanderbilt head coach James Franklin, Shoop left for two seasons at Penn State when Franklin was hired by the Nittany Lions in 2014. Shoop returned to the SEC to be the defensive coordinator at Tennessee under former Vols head coach Butch Jones, but Shoop came to Mississippi State to be a part of the staff assembled by Joe Moorhead in 2018.

Mississippi State was the top-ranked defense for the 2018 season in allowing 263.1 yards per game and an average of just 4.13 yards per play. The Bulldogs were one of two teams to hold opponents to fewer than 3,500 yards of offense (3,420 yards) and the only team playing at least 12 games to do so (Southern Mississippi played just 11 games and allowed 3,062 yards of offense).

There will be some change son the Mississippi State coaching staff, however. Al.com reports Alabama is expected to sign running backs coach Charles Huff away from Mississippi State. Huff followed Moorhead to Mississippi State from Penn State.

