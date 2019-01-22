Chris Klieman completes first K-State staff by hiring Scottie Hazelton as DC

Exactly six weeks after he was hired to replace Bill Snyder, Chris Klieman has finalized his first coaching staff at Kansas State (again).

Late Monday morning, K-State announced that Klieman has hired Scottie Hazelton as his first defensive coordinator. Additionally, Hazelton will serve as the Wildcats’ linebackers coach.

Hazelton and Klieman spent one season together in 2011 on the North Dakota State staff, the former as coordinator and the latter as defensive backs coach. Klieman took over as coordinator when Hazelton left for a Power Five job.

“I have known Scottie for a long time and couldn’t be more excited for him to be a part of our staff,” Klieman said in a statement. “He is one of the top defensive coordinators in the college game right now and has quickly asserted himself as a rising name in our profession. His experience at all levels of the game, including at Power Five schools and the NFL, and also his familiarity with our schemes makes him a great fit for our program.”

Hazelton spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Wyoming, his second stint as a coordinator at the FBS level (Nevada, 2013). He also served as linebackers coach at USC in 2012, marking his first job at an FBS school.

From 2014-16, Hazelton was the assistant linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hazelton actually replaces Ted Monachino, who was initially hired as Klieman’s first defensive coordinator before leaving earlier this month for a job in the NFL.