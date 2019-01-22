From DeBord to DeBoer: Indiana confirms hiring of Fresno State OC

(Pardon me while I do a bit of extended weekend housecleaning.)

In late December, it was confirmed that Indiana offensive coordinator Mike DeBord would be retiring from the coaching profession. Three weeks later, the Hoosiers confirmed that Kalen DeBoer has been brought onboard as DeBord’s replacement.

DeBoer has spent the past two seasons as the coordinator at Fresno State.

“Kalen DeBoer is a proven winner,” Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He has had great success as a head coach and coordinator at every stop and every level throughout his career. Kalen is an exceptional leader of young men and an experienced play-caller who has taken the offenses he has inherited to new heights. Thanks to the incredible support of Fred Glass and our administration we welcome him, Nicole and their daughters, Alexis and Avery, to the IU family.”

Prior to his two-year stint at Fresno State, DeBoer spent three seasons (2014-16) at Eastern Michigan as the MAC school’s coordinator. He also served as quarterbacks coach at that stop.

“I am honored for the opportunity to join Coach Allen and his staff,” DeBoer said. “They are great coaches and master teachers who are passionate about making Indiana football special. I can’t wait to get to campus, meet the team and help take this program to the next level.”