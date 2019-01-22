Getty Images

Missouri, Colorado reportedly ink home-and-home to celebrate Fifth Down anniversary

By Zach BarnettJan 22, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
1 Comment

Colorado and Missouri are set to reunite to celebrate the anniversary of one of the most infamous officiating gaffes in college football history, according to a pair of reports.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Friday that the Buffs and Tigers will play a home-and-home in 2025 and 2030, which was confirmed on Tuesday by CBS Sports‘s Dennis Dodd.

The 2025 game will be in Boulder and the 2030 game in Columbia, according to the Post-Dispatch. Specific dates have not been disclosed.

The pair will “honor” the anniversary of the famous Fifth Down game, an Oct. 6, 1990 game in which officials mistakenly gave Colorado two second downs in the closing moments of their meeting in Columbia. That mistake allowed Buffaloes quarterback Charles Johnson to score a 1-yard keeper as time expired, allowing Colorado to escape with a 33-31 win. Adding to the controversy, replays showed Johnson’s knee was down before the ball reached the goal line, but Colorado was allowed to keep its ill-gotten win and went on to share the 1990 national championship with Georgia Tech, the school’s only title.

Colorado and Mizzou have not met since both schools left the Big 12 following the 2010 season. Missouri won the final five games, including a 26-0 blanking in 2010, and holds a 41-31-3 all-time lead in a series that dates back to 1930.

The series will not be the first time either school faces a former Big 8/12 bunk mate since their respective departures. Missouri has a home-and-home with Kansas State set for 2022-23, while Colorado faces Texas A&M in 2019 and ’20, meets Nebraska in 2023-24 and squares off with Kansas State in 2027-28.

Colorado is set to open its 2025 season with Georgia Tech on Aug. 30 and visit Houston a week later. Mizzou has games with North Dakota, Miami (Ohio) and Massachusetts set for 2025. Neither team has another game on the docket for 2030 as of yet.

Penn State transfer TE Danny Dalton lands at Boston College

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 22, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

One of the dozen(ish) members of the Penn State football program who has decided to transfer from the Nittany Lions this offseason has found himself a new college football home.

Over the weekend, Danny Dalton took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to transfer to Boston College and continue his playing career with the Eagles.  The tight end is on schedule to graduate from Penn State in June, meaning he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

Including the upcoming season, the Marshfield, Mass., native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2016 recruiting class, Dalton was the top-rated player at any position in the state of Massachusetts.  After not playing at all his first two seasons in Happy Valley, the 6-4, 247-pound redshirt sophomore appeared in three games

UCLA TE transfer Matt Alaimo lands at Rutgers

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 22, 2019, 12:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

One may have nothing to do with the other, but, at least on some level, it’s certainly an interesting potential development for the quarterback-needy denizens of Piscataway.

Michael Alaimo is a three-star 2020 quarterback prospect on 247Sports.com‘s composite board (at least one recruiting service has him as a four-star) who is being recruited by, among others, Rutgers. Late last week, tight end Matt Alaimo, the touted recruit’s older brother, announced on social media that he has decided to transfer from UCLA to, you guessed it, Rutgers.

According to the Newark Star-Ledger, Alaimo, who is from the state of New Jersey, is confident he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Scarlet Knights in 2019 “due to circumstances surrounding his transfer,” the website wrote.

A three-star member of the Bruins’ 2018 recruiting class, Alaimo was rated as the No. 13 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. Alaimo didn’t see the field at all this past year and took a redshirt his true freshman season.

If he’s granted immediate eligibility, he’ll have four years he can use beginning with the 2019 season. If not, he’ll have three he can use beginning with the 2020 season.

As for his quarterbacking sibling, the younger Alaimo currently holds offers from, among others, Boston College, Cal, North Carolina, Pitt and Purdue.  And as for RU’s quarterback room in 2018?

This past season, the 1-11 Scarlet Knights were dead last out of 130 FBS teams in passing efficiency at 78.8; the next-closest school was Central Michigan (85.2).  They threw just five touchdown passes (tied with Navy for fewest in the FBS) while tossing 22 interceptions (most in the FBS; Cal was next with 20).  Finally, their 4.5 yards per attempt — compared to Oklahoma’s nation-leading 11.3 — was tied with CMU for last in the nation in that category.

Chris Klieman completes first K-State staff by hiring Scottie Hazelton as DC

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 22, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

Exactly six weeks after he was hired to replace Bill Snyder, Chris Klieman has finalized his first coaching staff at Kansas State (again).

Late Monday morning, K-State announced that Klieman has hired Scottie Hazelton as his first defensive coordinator.  Additionally, Hazelton will serve as the Wildcats’ linebackers coach.

Hazelton and Klieman spent one season together in 2011 on the North Dakota State staff, the former as coordinator and the latter as defensive backs coach.  Klieman took over as coordinator when Hazelton left for a Power Five job.

“I have known Scottie for a long time and couldn’t be more excited for him to be a part of our staff,” Klieman said in a statement. “He is one of the top defensive coordinators in the college game right now and has quickly asserted himself as a rising name in our profession. His experience at all levels of the game, including at Power Five schools and the NFL, and also his familiarity with our schemes makes him a great fit for our program.”

Hazelton spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Wyoming, his second stint as a coordinator at the FBS level (Nevada, 2013).  He also served as linebackers coach at USC in 2012, marking his first job at an FBS school.

From 2014-16, Hazelton was the assistant linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hazelton actually replaces Ted Monachino, who was initially hired as Klieman’s first defensive coordinator before leaving earlier this month for a job in the NFL.

Will Muschamp fills hole on South Carolina staff with DL hire

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 South Carolina at Georgia
Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 22, 2019, 10:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

Once again, Will Muschamp‘s South Carolina coaching staff is whole.

Tuesday morning, USC announced that Muschamp has hired John Scott Jr. as the Gamecocks’ defensive line coach.  Scott Jr. replaces Lance Thompson, the longest-tenured of Muschamp’s assistants who “parted ways” with the football program earlier this offseason.

“I was very impressed with John during a lengthy interview that I conducted with him,” the head coach said in a statement. “He is very detailed-oriented and what I would call a ‘grinder’. He also has an NFL background and has experience coaching elite players, something that was very important to me. He’s a good fit for our staff.”

Scott was on the Arkansas coaching staff the past two seasons, the first under Bret Bielema and the second under Chad Morris.  He’s also spent time on staffs at Georgia Southern and Texas Tech among others.

In 2015-16, Scott was of the New York Jets football staff.

Scott is the second new addition to Muschamp’s staff this offseason.  Earlier this month, Thomas Brown was hired as running backs coach after Pat Washington‘s contract wasn’t renewed.