Penn State transfer TE Danny Dalton lands at Boston College

One may have nothing to do with the other, but, at least on some level, it’s certainly an interesting potential development for the quarterback-needy denizens of Piscataway.

Michael Alaimo is a three-star 2020 quarterback prospect on 247Sports.com‘s composite board (at least one recruiting service has him as a four-star) who is being recruited by, among others, Rutgers. Late last week, tight end Matt Alaimo, the touted recruit’s older brother, announced on social media that he has decided to transfer from UCLA to, you guessed it, Rutgers.

According to the Newark Star-Ledger, Alaimo, who is from the state of New Jersey, is confident he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Scarlet Knights in 2019 “due to circumstances surrounding his transfer,” the website wrote.

A three-star member of the Bruins’ 2018 recruiting class, Alaimo was rated as the No. 13 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. Alaimo didn’t see the field at all this past year and took a redshirt his true freshman season.

If he’s granted immediate eligibility, he’ll have four years he can use beginning with the 2019 season. If not, he’ll have three he can use beginning with the 2020 season.

As for his quarterbacking sibling, the younger Alaimo currently holds offers from, among others, Boston College, Cal, North Carolina, Pitt and Purdue. And as for RU’s quarterback room in 2018?

This past season, the 1-11 Scarlet Knights were dead last out of 130 FBS teams in passing efficiency at 78.8; the next-closest school was Central Michigan (85.2). They threw just five touchdown passes (tied with Navy for fewest in the FBS) while tossing 22 interceptions (most in the FBS; Cal was next with 20). Finally, their 4.5 yards per attempt — compared to Oklahoma’s nation-leading 11.3 — was tied with CMU for last in the nation in that category.