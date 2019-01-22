Will Muschamp fills hole on South Carolina staff with DL hire

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Once again, Will Muschamp‘s South Carolina coaching staff is whole.

Tuesday morning, USC announced that Muschamp has hired John Scott Jr. as the Gamecocks’ defensive line coach. Scott Jr. replaces Lance Thompson, the longest-tenured of Muschamp’s assistants who “parted ways” with the football program earlier this offseason.

“I was very impressed with John during a lengthy interview that I conducted with him,” the head coach said in a statement. “He is very detailed-oriented and what I would call a ‘grinder’. He also has an NFL background and has experience coaching elite players, something that was very important to me. He’s a good fit for our staff.”

Scott was on the Arkansas coaching staff the past two seasons, the first under Bret Bielema and the second under Chad Morris. He’s also spent time on staffs at Georgia Southern and Texas Tech among others.

In 2015-16, Scott was of the New York Jets football staff.

Scott is the second new addition to Muschamp’s staff this offseason. Earlier this month, Thomas Brown was hired as running backs coach after Pat Washington‘s contract wasn’t renewed.