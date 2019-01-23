Deion Sanders’ son, a three-star 2019 recruit, commits to South Carolina

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barring a change of heart in the next couple of weeks, there won’t be a Primetime legacy in Tallahassee this coming season.

In October of last year, Shilo Sanders, the son of former Florida State great and College Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, received a scholarship offer from his father’s alma mater. three months later, the elder Sanders, a 2019 prospect, announced via video that he has committed to playing his college football at South Carolina.

The defensive back’s decision to commit to the Gamecocks came not long after a second visit to Columbia.

While holding an offer from FSU, Sanders chose USC over a group of schools that included Colorado State, Nebraska and Tennessee. He was also offered by, among others, Georgia, Oregon, Oregon State and UCF.

CSU was the only other school to which he took an official visit.

The elder Sanders is the offensive coordinator at his son Shilo’s school, Cedar Hill (Tex.) Trinity Christian High School. Shilo’s younger brother, 2021 prospect Shedeur Sanders, is a wide receiver at the school as well.

Shilo Sanders is rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports.com’s composite board for the 2019 cycle.