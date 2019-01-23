Mississippi State officially adds UConn RBs coach

Not long after losing a position coach to an SEC West rival, Joe Moorhead turned to an area of the country familiar to him to fill his Mississippi State staff void.

Tuesday, MSU announced that Terry Richardson has been hired by Moorhead to serve as the Bulldogs’ running backs coach. Additionally, Richardson will hold the title of assistant head coach.

Richardson will replace Charles Huff, who’s expected to move on to a job on Nick Saban‘s Alabama coaching staff. That move has yet to be confirmed by the Crimson Tide.

“Terry has coached running backs for nearly 20 years at both the college and NFL levels,” Moorhead said in a statement. “He has a firm grasp of our offense and will maximize the potential we have in our running backs room. Having played and coached in the NFL, he understands what it takes to develop players for the next level. Terry is also a dynamic recruiter with proven experience in the South, especially in the state of Florida. We are excited to welcome someone of Terry’s caliber to the Mississippi State family.”

The past two seasons, Richardson was the running backs coach at UConn. He’s also spent time in that position on staffs at Maryland (2015), Miami (2011-12) and again at UConn (1999-2010). During that first stint with the Huskies, Moorhead was that team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

From 2013-14, he was the running backs for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

“This is a great opportunity to work with great people at an outstanding university in the best conference in America,” Richardson said. “I am excited to reconnect with Coach Moorhead and work with him again. He is a tremendous football coach and an even better person. We will be well-versed on all five phases of running back play, and our group will maximize our opportunities to make a major impact in winning football games.”