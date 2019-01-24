Clemson, Georgia each cashing $5 million check for 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

We came close to having regional rivals Clemson and Georgia meet in the College Football Playoff last season but fear not, the pair of powerhouses will see each other plenty over the coming years with a meeting in Atlanta set for 2024 and a home-and-home series on the docket for 2029-30.

It’s that first scheduled meeting that was the focus of an Atlanta Journal Constitution report this week that detailed just how much the Tigers and Bulldogs will be taking home as part of their appearance in the annual Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the pay day is a hefty one for both programs.

Terms of the contract were obtained by the AJC and state that each school will receive “a guaranteed payment of $5 million or 80 percent of ticket revenue, whichever is greater.” Clemson and Georgia will be responsible for selling some 28,500 tickets to the game but given the location, series history and the fact that the game has a chance to be a playoff preview of some sort… well, that shouldn’t be an issue at all. The paper notes that most programs in recent years have topped that $5 million payout figure by selling even more tickets and that the amount is more than UGA makes for a home game at Sanford Stadium so this game makes financial as well as football sense.

“I’ve said many times that I think the Clemson-Georgia rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement last year. “It’s one I watched way before I even came to Clemson. I think it’s great for both fan bases. It will be one of those games that everybody will enjoy. Obviously it’s a tough opener for both teams, but it’s fun to be a part of games like that.”

The two schools, separated by roughly 90 minutes in the car on a good day, first played each other in 1897 and have met over 60 times on the football field. Their most recent series was a home-and-home back in 2013-14 but we should be seeing plenty of both the Tigers and Bulldogs going forward.