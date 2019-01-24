Justin Wilcox shuffles duties of Cal’s offensive coaches

One of the worst offenses in not only the Pac-12 but in the country will have a different look coaching-wise come the fall — albeit with the exact same coaches.

Late Wednesday night, Justin Wilcox announced that, while all of his assistants on the offensive side of the ball will remain on staff, most of their duties have been shuffled. The lone assistant who’ll remain in charge of the same group as he was a year ago will be Steve Greatwood, who’ll continue on as offensive line coach.

The changes, though, are numerous:

Offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin will take over as quarterbacks coach.

will take over as quarterbacks coach. Marques Tuiasosopo , quarterbacks coach the past two seasons, will now coach tight ends.

, quarterbacks coach the past two seasons, will now coach tight ends. Burl Toller III is going from running backs coach to wide receivers coach.

is going from running backs coach to wide receivers coach. Nick Edwards will go from wide receivers coach to running backs coach.

will go from wide receivers coach to running backs coach. Charlie Ragle, tight ends coach last season, will focus solely on role as special teams coordinator.

“We have had many conversations throughout our football program about how we can get better and this is one of those ways,” Wilcox said in a statement. “While we have shown progress in many areas, we are far from satisfied and feel like we can be much better in the future.”

This past season, Cal was last in the Pac-12 in points per game (21.5), total offense (344 yards per game) and passing offense (186.2 ypg). They were 116th, 115th and 102nd, respectively, in those categories nationally.

The Bears went 7-6 in Wilcox’s second season last year after going 5-7 in his first.