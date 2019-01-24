Maryland reportedly going NFL route to fill defensive coordinator position

New Maryland coach Mike Locksley is reaching into the NFL ranks to find his next defensive coordinator.
Per InsideMDSports.com, the Terps are soon to announce the hire of Jon Hoke to lead the team’s defense. If that last name sounds a bit familiar to Big Ten fans, you’d be correct in pegging him as the older brother of former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke.
The elder Hoke has a pretty hefty resume of his own that includes a stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as defensive backs coach the past three seasons. While the majority of his recent resume has been spent in the NFL — notably with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears — Hoke is no stranger to the college game having served as defensive coordinator under Steve Spurrier both at Florida and South Carolina.
He replaces Andy Buh, who was not retained by Locklsey and left anyway to take the defensive coordinator position at Rutgers.
It will be slightly interesting to see Hoke’s hire will shift the responsibilities any from some of Locksley’s previous hires as Cory Robinson was already announced as defensive backs coach.
Five years isn’t a long time in the space of college football scheduling but Penn State has finally gotten around to filling out their slate for the next half decade.
As noted in a release on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions have scheduled Ohio for a game at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022 and added UMass to the docket in Happy Valley on November 11, 2023.
Both contests are just one-off games that Penn State will host at home. The Minutemen have previously played at Beaver Stadium back in 2014 and will round out a non-conference schedule in 2023 that also includes a PSU home date with West Virginia and a visit from FCS Delaware.
The Bobcats visit will be their seventh meeting with the Nittany Lions that includes an Ohio upset back in 2012. The blue and white’s non-conference schedule that season also includes a trip to Auburn in a big matchup between the two blue bloods and a home clash with Central Michigan.
Because the Big Ten has already released conference schedules through 2025, that means dates and opponents are all set — beyond the usual TV selection tweaks here and there — for Penn State all the way out through 2023.
Skip Holtz is turning to a familiar face in college football to serve as Louisiana Tech’s next defensive coordinator.
Per BleedTechBlue.com, the local Rivals affiliate, Bob Diaco will take over as the Bulldogs’ DC after spending the past season at Oklahoma. He replaces Blake Baker, who left to take the same position at Miami under Manny Diaz.
Diaco went 11–26 as a head coach at UConn but made his name coordinating defenses. He was awarded the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant while serving as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame back in 2012 and also had stops at Cincinnati and Nebraska in the same role.
This most recent season saw Diaco join the Oklahoma coaching staff, first as a defensive analyst and later as linebackers coach once Ruffin McNeil was elevated to defensive coordinator after Mike Stoops was fired. While the luster has been taken off Diaco thanks in part because of his tenure leading the Huskies, he does land in a good spot at LaTech considering two of his most recent predecessors managed to parlay a short stay in Ruston into Power Five defensive coordinator gigs.
We came close to having regional rivals Clemson and Georgia meet in the College Football Playoff last season but fear not, the pair of powerhouses will see each other plenty over the coming years with a meeting in Atlanta set for 2024 and a home-and-home series on the docket for 2029-30.
It’s that first scheduled meeting that was the focus of an Atlanta Journal Constitution report this week that detailed just how much the Tigers and Bulldogs will be taking home as part of their appearance in the annual Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the pay day is a hefty one for both programs.
Terms of the contract were obtained by the AJC and state that each school will receive “a guaranteed payment of $5 million or 80 percent of ticket revenue, whichever is greater.” Clemson and Georgia will be responsible for selling some 28,500 tickets to the game but given the location, series history and the fact that the game has a chance to be a playoff preview of some sort… well, that shouldn’t be an issue at all. The paper notes that most programs in recent years have topped that $5 million payout figure by selling even more tickets and that the amount is more than UGA makes for a home game at Sanford Stadium so this game makes financial as well as football sense.
“I’ve said many times that I think the Clemson-Georgia rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement last year. “It’s one I watched way before I even came to Clemson. I think it’s great for both fan bases. It will be one of those games that everybody will enjoy. Obviously it’s a tough opener for both teams, but it’s fun to be a part of games like that.”
The two schools, separated by roughly 90 minutes in the car on a good day, first played each other in 1897 and have met over 60 times on the football field. Their most recent series was a home-and-home back in 2013-14 but we should be seeing plenty of both the Tigers and Bulldogs going forward.
It was only a few years ago that an athletic department crossing the $100 million mark in annual revenue was cause for a little eyebrow raising and at least some celebrating among senior staff members at a handful of schools. Now that nine-figure mark is fairly common place among major Power Five programs.
The Rubicon has been moved as a result and, thanks to USA Today’s work in obtaining the NCAA financial statements for the 2018 fiscal year, we now know there are three programs to hit the next benchmark in the inevitable march toward higher revenues as Texas, Texas A&M and now Ohio State are all new members of the $200 million club.
The Buckeyes were the big gainer this past year, showing a $20 million jump in revenue to $205.6 million total and a whopping $30 million increase in expenses (mostly from coaches salaries and buyouts) to $203.8 million. USA Today makes a particular note of what is fueling the hefty sums for OSU: media rights, with a distribution from the Big Ten going from $25.6 million to $42.6 million. Ticket sales were also a big driver as the team went 13-1 and won the Rose Bowl in Urban Meyer’s final season as head coach.
Every thing is bigger in the state of Texas however as Ohio State trailed both the Longhorns and Aggies in revenue, expenses and profit. A&M posted $212.4 million in revenue per the report and turned a nearly $3 million profit in athletics when all was said and done. Those figures checked in just behind their rival up the highway as UT reported an impressive $219 million in operating revenue against expenses of $206.5 million.
Based on the way the numbers keep going up, up and away — with all three schools adding well over $50 million to both sides of the ledger in the past three years — it will only be a matter of time before we hit the $250 million and $300 million plateaus.
Of course, it helps tremendously when labor costs, such as they are, make up less than a rounding error.