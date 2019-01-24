Getty Images

Ohio State, Arizona among potential landing spots for Texas A&M transfer QB Nick Starkel

By John TaylorJan 24, 2019, 9:46 AM EST
3 Comments

After Tate Martell headed south to Miami earlier this month, Ohio State, given a degree of uncertainty over whether its prime offseason pickup will be granted immediate eligibility, is in the market for experience at the quarterback position.  Depending on how things play out in the coming days and weeks, a recent departure from College Station could end up filling that need in Columbus.

Earlier this week, Nick Starkel announced that he has decided to transfer from Texas A&M and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.  Wednesday, it was reported that OSU is among the potential landing spots for the redshirt sophomore quarterback who, interestingly enough, once had a Twitter beef with the player he’d be replacing with the Buckeyes.

Additionally, Duke (looking to replace early departure Daniel Jones), Arizona (head coach Kevin Sumlin signed Starkel at A&M) and SMU (approximately 40 miles from where he went to high school) are all possibilities according to the report.

Starkel will graduate from A&M this June, which would allow him to use the first of his two remaining years of eligibility immediately in 2019.

Both Ohio State and Arizona are interesting potential destinations for Starkel, if for nothing more than the current state of their respective quarterback rooms.  If Justin Fields is granted a waiver as expected, he’d have three years of eligibility that he could begin using in 2019 and would be the front-runner to claim the Buckeyes’ starting job.  With the Wildcats, two-year starter Khalil Tate is returning for what will be his last season in the desert, which could make that destination a little more appealing when taking into account his experience with Sumlin.

If starting immediately is at the top of Starkel’s checklist, Duke (replacing Jones as previously mentioned) and SMU (three-year starter Ben Hicks transferred to Arkansas earlier this month) might be a better option for a quarterback with Starkel’s experience.

Starkel was the Aggies’ starter to open the 2017 season, but suffered a broken ankle in that game that sidelined him for nearly two months.  It turned out to not be a season-ending injury as Starkel returned to start the last four games of Kevin Sumlin‘s final season in College Station, a late-season stint that included a career-high 499-yard effort in a Belk Bowl loss to Wake Forest.

Entering the 2018 offseason as the incumbent, but with a new head coach in Jimbo Fisher in place, Starkel lost the starting job to Kellen Mond and played in just five games this past season — the first four of 2018 plus the bowl game.  In those appearances, the redshirt sophomore completed 15-of-22 passes for a touchdown.

The A&M portion of his playing career will end with the Texas native having totaled 1,962 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions on 138–of-227 passing.

TCU confirms addition of K-State transfer QB Alex Delton

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 24, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
Leave a comment

Another of the myriad transfer quarterbacks has officially found his new college football home.  Again.

In late December, departing Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton announced via Twitter that he would be transferring to UTEP, whose head coach, Dana Dimel, is a former K-State offensive coordinator.  Three weeks later, however, Delton announced a “change of plans,” confirming via Twitter once again that he has instead decided to continue his collegiate playing career at TCU.

Thursday morning, the Horned Frogs confirmed Delton’s addition to the football program.

As Delton joins Gary Patterson’s program as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Horned Frogs in 2019.  The upcoming season will be the dual-threat quarterback’s final year of eligibility.

In four years at K-State, Delton, the MVP of the 2017 Cactus Bowl, started six of the 20 games in which he played.  The Kansas native passed for 1,202 yards and ran for another 734 during his time in Little Manhattan.  He’s also accounted for 16 touchdowns — five passing, 11 rushing.

Justin Wilcox shuffles duties of Cal’s offensive coaches

Getty Images
By John TaylorJan 24, 2019, 7:59 AM EST
1 Comment

One of the worst offenses in not only the Pac-12 but in the country will have a different look coaching-wise come the fall — albeit with the exact same coaches.

Late Wednesday night, Justin Wilcox announced that, while all of his assistants on the offensive side of the ball will remain on staff, most of their duties have been shuffled.  The lone assistant who’ll remain in charge of the same group as he was a year ago will be Steve Greatwood, who’ll continue on as offensive line coach.

The changes, though, are numerous:

  • Offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin will take over as quarterbacks coach.
  • Marques Tuiasosopo, quarterbacks coach the past two seasons, will now coach tight ends.
  • Burl Toller III is going from running backs coach to wide receivers coach.
  • Nick Edwards will go from wide receivers coach to running backs coach.
  • Charlie Ragle, tight ends coach last season, will focus solely on role as special teams coordinator.

“We have had many conversations throughout our football program about how we can get better and this is one of those ways,” Wilcox said in a statement. “While we have shown progress in many areas, we are far from satisfied and feel like we can be much better in the future.”

This past season, Cal was last in the Pac-12 in points per game (21.5), total offense (344 yards per game) and passing offense (186.2 ypg).  They were 116th,  115th and 102nd, respectively, in those categories nationally.

The Bears went 7-6 in Wilcox’s second season last year after going 5-7 in his first.

Running back Deshawn McClease is latest player to leave Hokies

Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 23, 2019, 7:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

It has been quite a busy couple of days for Virginia Tech transfer news. Within hours of Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente releasing a statement about the program’s dedication to strengthening the culture of the Virginia Tech football program after a handful of players had decided to leave the program, running back Deshawn McClease added his name to the list of transferring Hokies.

“After discussing with my family, we believe that it is best for me to transfer to another university following graduation this spring,” McClease said in a statement shared on his Twitter account Wednesday evening. “I am very eager to continue my football journey and further my education.”

McClease did not say where he is heading next. His departure is another blow to Virginia Tech’s offensive outlook for the 2019 season on a day that also saw starting quarterback Josh Jackson decide to transfer out of Virginia Tech a day after a couple of other transfer headlines surfaced around the program. As McClease mentioned in his statement, he is scheduled to graduate from Virginia Tech this spring. That will mean he will be eligible to play right away next fall for whatever team he ends up joining. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

McClease was Virginia Tech’s second-leading rusher in 2018 and likely would have been the starting running back in Blacksburg for the 2019 season had he decided to stick around. McClease rushed for 433 yards and two touchdowns last fall behind senior starter Steven Peoples.

Oklahoma State QB Keondre Wudtee leaving Stillwater via transfer

Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireJan 23, 2019, 6:56 PM EST
1 Comment

The quarterback competition at Oklahoma State this spring has been reduced by one. Keondre Wudtee is one his way out of Stillwater after entering his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, it was reported on Wednesday.

As noted by Pistols Firing, redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders appears to be the most likely candidate to land the starting job at quarterback for the Cowboys in 2019 following the graduation of Taylor Cornelius. Wudtee was the only other quarterback to record any passing stats for Oklahoma State in 2018 in his backup role, completing two of five attempts for 26 yards and a touchdown. A pair of wide receivers, Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner, were the only other players to attempt a pass for Oklahoma State in 2018.

Oklahoma State’s quarterback depth chart will still be padded even with the departure of Wudtee. Dru Brown, who transferred to Oklahoma State from Hawaii, is still around and the Cowboys added an early enrollee in three-star Class of 2019 quarterback Brendan Costello. Being enrolled early will allow Costello to get started with spring practices this semester in Stillwater and could potentially have him prepared to step in if needed in the fall.

As for Wudtee, we’ll see where he heads next. He will have to sit out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules, of course.