Ohio State joins Texas, Texas A&M in $200 million athletic department club

It was only a few years ago that an athletic department crossing the $100 million mark in annual revenue was cause for a little eyebrow raising and at least some celebrating among senior staff members at a handful of schools. Now that nine-figure mark is fairly common place among major Power Five programs.
The Rubicon has been moved as a result and, thanks to USA Today’s work in obtaining the NCAA financial statements for the 2018 fiscal year, we now know there are three programs to hit the next benchmark in the inevitable march toward higher revenues as Texas, Texas A&M and now Ohio State are all new members of the $200 million club.
The Buckeyes were the big gainer this past year, showing a $20 million jump in revenue to $205.6 million total and a whopping $30 million increase in expenses (mostly from coaches salaries and buyouts) to $203.8 million. USA Today makes a particular note of what is fueling the hefty sums for OSU: media rights, with a distribution from the Big Ten going from $25.6 million to $42.6 million. Ticket sales were also a big driver as the team went 13-1 and won the Rose Bowl in Urban Meyer’s final season as head coach.
Every thing is bigger in the state of Texas however as Ohio State trailed both the Longhorns and Aggies in revenue, expenses and profit. A&M posted $212.4 million in revenue per the report and turned a nearly $3 million profit in athletics when all was said and done. Those figures checked in just behind their rival up the highway as UT reported an impressive $219 million in operating revenue against expenses of $206.5 million.
Based on the way the numbers keep going up, up and away — with all three schools adding well over $50 million to both sides of the ledger in the past three years — it will only be a matter of time before we hit the $250 million and $300 million plateaus.
Of course, it helps tremendously when labor costs, such as they are, make up less than a rounding error.
Tuesday, it was confirmed that South Carolina would be losing a running back to transfer. A day later, the Gamecocks are getting a player “back” at the same position.
In mid-August, it was announced that Caleb Kinlaw had suffered a torn ACL and would miss the entire 2018 season rehabbing the injury. In mid-October, Kinlaw confirmed that he would be seeking a sixth season of eligibility; Wednesday, the back confirmed that a waiver has been granted and he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
Kinlaw originally began his collegiate career at Wisconsin before transferring from UW following the 2015 season.
In his online USC profile, it’s noted that the South Carolina native “underwent multiple surgeries during his time with the Badgers,” which, along with the lost 2018 season, led to the extra year of eligibility being granted. He took a redshirt his true freshman season in 2014 and then played in one game in 2015 before transferring to a Mississippi junior college in the summer of 2016.
In his first year with the Gamecocks after transferring in from the JUCO, Kinlaw played mostly on special teams in 2017 as he saw action in 12 games. He did have four carries for 47 yards against FCS Wofford.
The tumult in Troy may not be limited to the departure of a ballyhooed addition to Clay Helton‘s staff.
In the days since Kliff Kingsbury, on the job for a month, left as USC’s offensive coordinator to take over the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, there has been growing speculation that prized 2019 recruit Bru McCoy could be looking to make a move away from the Trojans. This despite the fact that McCoy is already enrolled at the university and has been taking classes this semester.
According to both Adam Maya of TrojanSports.com and Scott Wolf of InsideUSC.com, the wide receiver is not only mulling a transfer from USC, but that Texas is a possible landing spot if he pulls the trigger on a move.
If McCoy does indeed depart, it would serve as a significant blow not only on the field, potentially, for Helton but also to the already-battered perception of his football program.
McCoy is the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle. On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.
There is some good news to share when it comes to one playing member of the UConn football program.
In mid-October, redshirt junior linebacker Eli Thomas was hospitalized for an unspecified medical issue. It was subsequently confirmed by the football program that Thomas had suffered a stroke during a team weightlifting session.
In an update issued by the football program Wednesday, Thomas is enrolled in classes for the spring semester and has rejoined his football teammates. However, he has not yet been cleared by medical personnel to resume football activities.
The release from the program gave no indication as to when such clearance is expected.
Thomas played in the first four games of the 2018 season before suffering a neck injury in the Week 4 loss to Syracuse. The injury sidelined the player for the next two games before suffering the stroke.
Thomas came to the Huskies after two seasons at the junior college level and took a redshirt his first season with the program as he rehabbed a torn ACL, the third of the three major knee injuries he suffered during his football career. Prior to the neck injury, the Elmira, NY, native had been credited with 11 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
Another of the myriad transfer quarterbacks has officially found his new college football home. Again.
In late December, departing Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton announced via Twitter that he would be transferring to UTEP, whose head coach, Dana Dimel, is a former K-State offensive coordinator. Three weeks later, however, Delton announced a “change of plans,” confirming via Twitter once again that he has instead decided to continue his collegiate playing career at TCU.
Thursday morning, the Horned Frogs confirmed Delton’s addition to the football program.
As Delton joins Gary Patterson’s program as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Horned Frogs in 2019. The upcoming season will be the dual-threat quarterback’s final year of eligibility.
In four years at K-State, Delton, the MVP of the 2017 Cactus Bowl, started six of the 20 games in which he played. The Kansas native passed for 1,202 yards and ran for another 734 during his time in Little Manhattan. He’s also accounted for 16 touchdowns — five passing, 11 rushing.