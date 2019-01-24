Getty Images

UConn player who suffered stroke rejoins team

Jan 24, 2019
There is some good news to share when it comes to one playing member of the UConn football program.

In mid-October, redshirt junior linebacker Eli Thomas was hospitalized for an unspecified medical issue.  It was subsequently confirmed by the football program that Thomas had suffered a stroke during a team weightlifting session.

In an update issued by the football program Wednesday, Thomas is enrolled in classes for the spring semester and has rejoined his football teammates.  However, he has not yet been cleared by medical personnel to resume football activities.

The release from the program gave no indication as to when such clearance is expected.

Thomas played in the first four games of the 2018 season before suffering a neck injury in the Week 4 loss to Syracuse. The injury sidelined the player for the next two games before suffering the stroke.

Thomas came to the Huskies after two seasons at the junior college level and took a redshirt his first season with the program as he rehabbed a torn ACL, the third of the three major knee injuries he suffered during his football career. Prior to the neck injury, the Elmira, NY, native had been credited with 11 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Highest-rated signee in USC’s 2019 recruiting class reportedly mulling transfer to Texas

Jan 24, 2019
The tumult in Troy may not be limited to the departure of a ballyhooed addition to Clay Helton‘s staff.

In the days since Kliff Kingsbury, on the job for a month, left as USC’s offensive coordinator to take over the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, there has been growing speculation that prized 2019 recruit Bru McCoy could be looking to make a move away from the Trojans.  This despite the fact that McCoy is already enrolled at the university and has been taking classes this semester.

According to both Adam Maya of TrojanSports.com and Scott Wolf of InsideUSC.com, the wide receiver is not only mulling a transfer from USC, but that Texas is a possible landing spot if he pulls the trigger on a move.

If McCoy does indeed depart, it would serve as a significant blow not only on the field, potentially, for Helton but also to the already-battered perception of his football program.

McCoy is the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle.  On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.

TCU confirms addition of K-State transfer QB Alex Delton

Jan 24, 2019
Another of the myriad transfer quarterbacks has officially found his new college football home.  Again.

In late December, departing Kansas State quarterback Alex Delton announced via Twitter that he would be transferring to UTEP, whose head coach, Dana Dimel, is a former K-State offensive coordinator.  Three weeks later, however, Delton announced a “change of plans,” confirming via Twitter once again that he has instead decided to continue his collegiate playing career at TCU.

Thursday morning, the Horned Frogs confirmed Delton’s addition to the football program.

As Delton joins Gary Patterson’s program as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for the Horned Frogs in 2019.  The upcoming season will be the dual-threat quarterback’s final year of eligibility.

In four years at K-State, Delton, the MVP of the 2017 Cactus Bowl, started six of the 20 games in which he played.  The Kansas native passed for 1,202 yards and ran for another 734 during his time in Little Manhattan.  He’s also accounted for 16 touchdowns — five passing, 11 rushing.

Ohio State, Arizona among potential landing spots for Texas A&M transfer QB Nick Starkel

Jan 24, 2019
4 Comments

After Tate Martell headed south to Miami earlier this month, Ohio State, given a degree of uncertainty over whether its prime offseason pickup will be granted immediate eligibility, is in the market for experience at the quarterback position.  Depending on how things play out in the coming days and weeks, a recent departure from College Station could end up filling that need in Columbus.

Earlier this week, Nick Starkel announced that he has decided to transfer from Texas A&M and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere.  Wednesday, it was reported that OSU is among the potential landing spots for the redshirt sophomore quarterback who, interestingly enough, once had a Twitter beef with the player he’d be replacing with the Buckeyes.

Additionally, Duke (looking to replace early departure Daniel Jones), Arizona (head coach Kevin Sumlin signed Starkel at A&M) and SMU (approximately 40 miles from where he went to high school) are all possibilities according to the report.

Starkel will graduate from A&M this June, which would allow him to use the first of his two remaining years of eligibility immediately in 2019.

Both Ohio State and Arizona are interesting potential destinations for Starkel, if for nothing more than the current state of their respective quarterback rooms.  If Justin Fields is granted a waiver as expected, he’d have three years of eligibility that he could begin using in 2019 and would be the front-runner to claim the Buckeyes’ starting job.  With the Wildcats, two-year starter Khalil Tate is returning for what will be his last season in the desert, which could make that destination a little more appealing when taking into account his experience with Sumlin.

If starting immediately is at the top of Starkel’s checklist, Duke (replacing Jones as previously mentioned) and SMU (three-year starter Ben Hicks transferred to Arkansas earlier this month) might be a better option for a quarterback with Starkel’s experience.

Starkel was the Aggies’ starter to open the 2017 season, but suffered a broken ankle in that game that sidelined him for nearly two months.  It turned out to not be a season-ending injury as Starkel returned to start the last four games of Kevin Sumlin‘s final season in College Station, a late-season stint that included a career-high 499-yard effort in a Belk Bowl loss to Wake Forest.

Entering the 2018 offseason as the incumbent, but with a new head coach in Jimbo Fisher in place, Starkel lost the starting job to Kellen Mond and played in just five games this past season — the first four of 2018 plus the bowl game.  In those appearances, the redshirt sophomore completed 15-of-22 passes for a touchdown.

The A&M portion of his playing career will end with the Texas native having totaled 1,962 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions on 138–of-227 passing.

Justin Wilcox shuffles duties of Cal’s offensive coaches

Getty Images
Jan 24, 2019
1 Comment

One of the worst offenses in not only the Pac-12 but in the country will have a different look coaching-wise come the fall — albeit with the exact same coaches.

Late Wednesday night, Justin Wilcox announced that, while all of his assistants on the offensive side of the ball will remain on staff, most of their duties have been shuffled.  The lone assistant who’ll remain in charge of the same group as he was a year ago will be Steve Greatwood, who’ll continue on as offensive line coach.

The changes, though, are numerous:

  • Offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin will take over as quarterbacks coach.
  • Marques Tuiasosopo, quarterbacks coach the past two seasons, will now coach tight ends.
  • Burl Toller III is going from running backs coach to wide receivers coach.
  • Nick Edwards will go from wide receivers coach to running backs coach.
  • Charlie Ragle, tight ends coach last season, will focus solely on role as special teams coordinator.

“We have had many conversations throughout our football program about how we can get better and this is one of those ways,” Wilcox said in a statement. “While we have shown progress in many areas, we are far from satisfied and feel like we can be much better in the future.”

This past season, Cal was last in the Pac-12 in points per game (21.5), total offense (344 yards per game) and passing offense (186.2 ypg).  They were 116th,  115th and 102nd, respectively, in those categories nationally.

The Bears went 7-6 in Wilcox’s second season last year after going 5-7 in his first.