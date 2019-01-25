Colin Samuel is at least the seventh UCLA player to transfer since the end of the 2018 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As it turns out, Penn State hasn’t cornered the market on players transferring out of its football program.

On Twitter Thursday, Colin Samuel announced that he has decided to transfer from UCLA and finish out his collegiate playing career elsewhere. The defensive back is leaving as a graduate transfer, which of course means that he will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school if that’s the tack he ultimately chooses.

Samuel was a four-star member of the Bruins’ 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Samuel played in 20 games the past three seasons. Two of those appearances came in 2018.

Including Samuel, at least seven UCLA football players have decided to leave Chip Kelly‘s football program since season’s end, including tight end Matt Alaimo (HERE), offensive lineman Justin Murphy (HERE), defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka (HERE), wide receiver Audie Omotosho, linebacker Jaelan Phillips (HERE) and running back Brandon Stephens.