Colorado State coach Eric Lewis hired as Boston College’s new DB’s coach

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is always one to speak his mind on a subject and to the surprise of nobody, he has something to say about the surge of players who have entered their name into the NCAA transfer database and all the coming’s and going’s of ‘The Portal.’

Namely, that he’s not a fan of it.

“It’s become really a mess,” Narduzzi told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I don’t know if I’d say it’s good, bad; it’s free agency. It just gives kids a way to find a different place if things don’t go perfectly. I really don’t like it at all.”

The NCAA transfer portal has certainly been active in recent weeks. There’s been high profile names that have entered and eventually transferred like Jalen Hurts from Alabama to Oklahoma and others like new Texas signee and five-star recruit Bru McCoy, who had to go through the entire process despite never playing a snap for USC.

Narduzzi has not been shy about bringing in a transfer or two during his tenure with the Panthers but it seems the constant churn of players the past month is not exactly how the coach sees college football nowadays. He’s far from alone in thinking that but it’s interesting that he seems so firmly on the tough love bandwagon with transfers despite having just one member of his team — backup kicker Jake Scarton — in the portal at the moment.

Something says this sort of refrain will be a common one from many head coaches over the coming weeks and months as everybody gets used to the NCAA transfer portal era of player movement.