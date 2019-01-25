Nick Saban: Jalen Hurts ‘showed tremendous amount of class,’ move to Oklahoma ‘probably best thing for his future’

Alabama kept it classy when Jalen Hurts left Tuscaloosa, and now its head football coach is, not surprisingly, doing the same.
After two seasons as Alabama’s starting quarterback, Hurts essentially lost his job to Tua Tagovailoa in the second half of the 2017 national championship game and remained on the sidelines as a backup throughout the 2018 season. Amidst much speculation about his future, Hurts confirmed earlier this month that, following an official visit to Norman, he would be taking a graduate transfer out of UA and using his final season of eligibility at Oklahoma.
While Nick Saban had been publicly silent on Hurts’ departure, CBS 42‘s Simone Eli caught up with the future College Football Hall of Famer at the Alabama Football Coaches Association Convention and got the coach to address, among other topics, the quarterback’s transfer.
“I think this was the best thing for Jalen,” Saban said in the interview. “We have a great relationship, and I think he had several options as to what was the best path for him and for him to go someplace and be able to play on a good team, I think, is probably the best thing for him and his future.
“So, we appreciate so much all that he’s done for the University of Alabama, our program. The way he managed this year was really unprecedented and I think he showed a tremendous amount of class and I’m really, really proud of him and wish him well.”
With the pleasantries out of the way, I think, even with the ‘Bama fatigue weighing heavily, a sizable portion of the country would very much look forward to an Alabama-Oklahoma College Football Playoff in 2019. Jalen vs. Tua? Yeah, I’d watch.
The player responsible for one of the wildest plays of the 2018 college football station has decided to walk away from the sport, albeit for not one of the handful of usual reasons.
North Texas redshirt sophomore Keegan Brewer confirmed to FOX4News.com that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility in order to embark — or continue embarking — on a career in firefighting. Brewer, a walk-on wide receiver with the Mean Green after beginning his collegiate career at Kansas, has two years of eligibility that he’s leaving on the table.
Brewer has already attended the fire academy, and now plans on going to work with the Frisco (Tex.) Fire Department.
“With me graduating in May, I had to make a decision whether I was going to stay or [go],” he said. “But as a walk-on, it was kind of an easy decision for me to go and actually become a part of the community and actually do what I want to do.”
Brewer’s football career may be over, but one play in particular, in a September game last season, will forever be remembered. From our post highlighting what was a brilliant trick play that Keegan acknowledged he had practiced a hundred times prior to pulling it off:
With just over seven minutes left in the first quarter of its game with North Texas, Arkansas’ punted the ball away from UNT’s 37-yard line on a fourth-and-10 play. The Mean Green’s Keegan Brewer received the ball at his own 10-yard line. And that’s when insanity ensued.
Arkansas’ special teams, for whatever reason, assumed Brewer, a transfer from Kansas, had called for a fair catch. What’s the old saying about the word “assume?” Instead of you and me, it made an ass of the Razorbacks as, after hesitating for a second or so, Brewer took off running and, 90 yards later, was celebrating in the end zone after scoring his first career return touchdown.
It appears USC has indeed suffered yet another significant blow to its flailing football program.
After weeks worth of speculation, it was reported Thursday that prized 2019 signee Bru McCoy was mulling a transfer from USC to Texas; it was subsequently confirmed that the wide receiver’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. A day later, it’s now being reported that USC has granted McCoy a release from his National Letter of Intent, which the prospect signed last December.
It should be noted that a USC official has declined to confirm or deny the report that McCoy has been released.
Provided that the release has indeed been granted, the catch would be that McCoy has enrolled at what would be his now-former university and attended classes the past couple of weeks, meaning he would need a waiver for immediate eligibility regardless of whether he moves on to Texas or any other FBS program. The good news for McCoy and his new program, whoever it is, is that a waiver could be a foregone conclusion, given the timing of the recruit’s signing/enrolling in school and newly-minted Trojans offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury‘s departure for a head job in the NFL.
Regardless of how that part of the equation ultimately plays out, this would still serve as yet another black eye for Clay Helton and his beleaguered program.
McCoy is the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle. On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.
While he still had a year of eligibility remaining, Kendall Hinton was a part of Wake Forest’s Senior Day activities last November, with his status with the football program up in the air ever since. Two months later, that status was clarified.
Wake announced in a press release Thursday that Hinton will return to Wake and play his senior season for the Demon Deacons in 2019. The football program also clarified that Hinton, a one-time quarterback, will be used exclusively as a wide receiver this coming season.
“We are excited to have Kendall returning for his senior year,” a statement from head coach Dave Clawson began. “Kendall is a very valuable member of our program and he showed a lot of promise at wide receiver during the 2018 season and in the Birmingham Bowl. We expect Kendall to be an integral part of our offense at wide receiver in the fall.”
Hinton was the primary backup to starting quarterback John Wolford from 2015-17 — he started a Week 3 win over FCS Delaware but suffered a season-ending injury in that game, and started another game the following season — and was the presumptive front-runner to claim the job in 2018 after Wolford left but was suspended for the first three games for unspecified violations of team rules. When his suspension ended, Hinton played some quarterback, although his shift to receiver began in earnest after he climbed out of Clawson’s doghouse.
Three of Hinton’s six receptions last season and 38 of his 61 receiving yards came in Wake’s wild Birmingham Bowl win over Memphis.
Wake is looking to replace Greg Dortch, who left the Demon Deacons for the NFL with two years of eligibility still on the table. Dortch led the team in receiving each of the past two seasons.
A month after a losing a defensive assistant to a fellow Pac-12 school, Oregon State has found a replacement.
Following up on speculation that had surfaced earlier in the week, OSU confirmed Thursday night that Blue Adams has been hired by Jonathan Smith as his new secondary coach. Adams replaces Greg Burns, who left last month to return to USC.
Adams has spent the past two seasons on Charlie Strong‘s coaching staff at South Florida.
“Coach Adams is an excellent addition to our staff and his knowledge of our defensive scheme will make the transition seamless with our coaching staff and players,” the head coach said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience from coaching with some of the brightest head coaches and coordinators at the professional and college level. His background as a standout college and professional player will also resonate well with our current players and on the recruiting front.”
Prior to USF, Adams was the cornerbacks coach at West Virginia from 2016-17. From 2012-15, he worked with safeties for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.