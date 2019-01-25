Oregon State makes hiring of Blue Adams official

A month after a losing a defensive assistant to a fellow Pac-12 school, Oregon State has found a replacement.
Following up on speculation that had surfaced earlier in the week, OSU confirmed Thursday night that Blue Adams has been hired by Jonathan Smith as his new secondary coach. Adams replaces Greg Burns, who left last month to return to USC.
Adams has spent the past two seasons on Charlie Strong‘s coaching staff at South Florida.
“Coach Adams is an excellent addition to our staff and his knowledge of our defensive scheme will make the transition seamless with our coaching staff and players,” the head coach said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience from coaching with some of the brightest head coaches and coordinators at the professional and college level. His background as a standout college and professional player will also resonate well with our current players and on the recruiting front.”
Prior to USF, Adams was the cornerbacks coach at West Virginia from 2016-17. From 2012-15, he worked with safeties for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
While he still had a year of eligibility remaining, Kendall Hinton was a part of Wake Forest’s Senior Day activities last November, with his status with the football program up in the air ever since. Two months later, that status was clarified.
Wake announced in a press release Thursday that Hinton will return to Wake and play his senior season for the Demon Deacons in 2019. The football program also clarified that Hinton, a one-time quarterback, will be used exclusively as a wide receiver this coming season.
“We are excited to have Kendall returning for his senior year,” a statement from head coach Dave Clawson began. “Kendall is a very valuable member of our program and he showed a lot of promise at wide receiver during the 2018 season and in the Birmingham Bowl. We expect Kendall to be an integral part of our offense at wide receiver in the fall.”
Hinton was the primary backup to starting quarterback John Wolford from 2015-17 — he started a Week 3 win over FCS Delaware but suffered a season-ending injury in that game, and started another game the following season — and was the presumptive front-runner to claim the job in 2018 after Wolford left but was suspended for the first three games for unspecified violations of team rules. When his suspension ended, Hinton played some quarterback, although his shift to receiver began in earnest after he climbed out of Clawson’s doghouse.
Three of Hinton’s six receptions last season and 38 of his 61 receiving yards came in Wake’s wild Birmingham Bowl win over Memphis.
Wake is looking to replace Greg Dortch, who left the Demon Deacons for the NFL with two years of eligibility still on the table. Dortch led the team in receiving each of the past two seasons.
New Maryland coach Mike Locksley is reaching into the NFL ranks to find his next defensive coordinator.
Per InsideMDSports.com, the Terps are soon to announce the hire of Jon Hoke to lead the team’s defense. If that last name sounds a bit familiar to Big Ten fans, you’d be correct in pegging him as the older brother of former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke.
The elder Hoke has a pretty hefty resume of his own that includes a stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as defensive backs coach the past three seasons. While the majority of his recent resume has been spent in the NFL — notably with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears — Hoke is no stranger to the college game having served as defensive coordinator under Steve Spurrier both at Florida and South Carolina.
He replaces Andy Buh, who was not retained by Locklsey and left anyway to take the defensive coordinator position at Rutgers.
It will be slightly interesting to see Hoke’s hire will shift the responsibilities any from some of Locksley’s previous hires as Cory Robinson was already announced as defensive backs coach.
Five years isn’t a long time in the space of college football scheduling but Penn State has finally gotten around to filling out their slate for the next half decade.
As noted in a release on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions have scheduled Ohio for a game at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022 and added UMass to the docket in Happy Valley on November 11, 2023.
Both contests are just one-off games that Penn State will host at home. The Minutemen have previously played at Beaver Stadium back in 2014 and will round out a non-conference schedule in 2023 that also includes a PSU home date with West Virginia and a visit from FCS Delaware.
The Bobcats visit will be their seventh meeting with the Nittany Lions that includes an Ohio upset back in 2012. The blue and white’s non-conference schedule that season also includes a trip to Auburn in a big matchup between the two blue bloods and a home clash with Central Michigan.
Because the Big Ten has already released conference schedules through 2025, that means dates and opponents are all set — beyond the usual TV selection tweaks here and there — for Penn State all the way out through 2023.
Skip Holtz is turning to a familiar face in college football to serve as Louisiana Tech’s next defensive coordinator.
Per BleedTechBlue.com, the local Rivals affiliate, Bob Diaco will take over as the Bulldogs’ DC after spending the past season at Oklahoma. He replaces Blake Baker, who left to take the same position at Miami under Manny Diaz.
Diaco went 11–26 as a head coach at UConn but made his name coordinating defenses. He was awarded the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant while serving as defensive coordinator at Notre Dame back in 2012 and also had stops at Cincinnati and Nebraska in the same role.
This most recent season saw Diaco join the Oklahoma coaching staff, first as a defensive analyst and later as linebackers coach once Ruffin McNeil was elevated to defensive coordinator after Mike Stoops was fired. While the luster has been taken off Diaco thanks in part because of his tenure leading the Huskies, he does land in a good spot at LaTech considering two of his most recent predecessors managed to parlay a short stay in Ruston into Power Five defensive coordinator gigs.