Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi on NCAA transfer portal surge: It’s become a mess

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is always one to speak his mind on a subject and to the surprise of nobody, he has something to say about the surge of players who have entered their name into the NCAA transfer database and all the coming’s and going’s of ‘The Portal.’
Namely, that he’s not a fan of it.
“It’s become really a mess,” Narduzzi told the PittsburghTribune-Review. “I don’t know if I’d say it’s good, bad; it’s free agency. It just gives kids a way to find a different place if things don’t go perfectly. I really don’t like it at all.”
Narduzzi has not been shy about bringing in a transfer or two during his tenure with the Panthers but it seems the constant churn of players the past month is not exactly how the coach sees college football nowadays. He’s far from alone in thinking that but it’s interesting that he seems so firmly on the tough love bandwagon with transfers despite having just one member of his team — backup kicker Jake Scarton — in the portal at the moment.
Something says this sort of refrain will be a common one from many head coaches over the coming weeks and months as everybody gets used to the NCAA transfer portal era of player movement.
Colorado State coach Eric Lewis hired as Boston College’s new DB’s coach
Steve Addazio is going West to find a replacement on his coaching staff as Boston College confirmed on Friday that recent Colorado State assistant Eric Lewis has been hired as the Eagles’ new defensive backs coach.
“Eric brings a wealth of experience both at the collegiate and pro level and will be a great mentor to our defensive backs, especially as a former player at the position,” said Addazio in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Eric and his wife Elizabeth along with his children Taylor and Harper to our BC football family.”
The hire of Lewis is a recognizable one given that he’s the son of longtime NFL coach Sherman Lewis and starred collegiately with San Diego State. He spent last season heading up the CSU secondary but brings plenty of collegiate experience outside of the Mountain West too, having been a secondary coach or coordinator at Georgia State, Buffalo, Weber State, Eastern Michigan and Louisville among others. In addition, he spent the 2017 season at Tennessee in an off-the-field role and also was on the staff of the Green Bay Packers from 2006-07.
In a glorious day for every college football fan, we’re finally seeing the fruits of new Kansas head coachLes Miles brief foray into acting. As Uproxx editor Brian Grubb notes, the poster and trailer for the new movie ‘The Challenger Disaster’ was released and not surprisingly includes one very recognizable football coach getting some pretty impressive billing:
why yes, that is former LSU coach Les Miles getting fourth-billing in a Dean Cain movie about the Challenger disaster pic.twitter.com/e48NINkULa
But wait, there’s more! The trailer for the movie is out as well and we even get video proof of Miles’ acting chops. We’ll let you see for yourself but the coach’s repertoire is on full display right after the :50 mark in particular.
Dean Cain, Glenn Morshower and Eric Hanson also co-star alongside Miles in the movie, which focuses on the events surrounding the horrific Challenger disaster in 1986.
You can actually watch the entire thing via Amazon Prime, which is certainly something we at CFTalk might be doing as we approach the dark days of the offseason once National Signing Day wraps up in early February.
Report: Five-star 2019 USC signee Bru McCoy signs with Texas
The crown jewel of USC’s 2019 recruiting class is all but officially gone.
Citing unnamed sources, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports is reporting that Bru McCoy has signed a financial aid agreement with Texas and will, instead of for the Trojans, play his college football for the Longhorns. Per Thamel, “McCoy has been admitted into school at Texas and is preparing to begin classes in Austin next week.”
McCoy had already enrolled in USC and had taken classes the past two weeks prior to his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Because of that, McCoy will need to seek a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility this season; because of the timing of the Kliff Kingsbury departure for the NFL, it’s expected the wide receiver will gain that waiver.
McCoy is the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle. On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.
Colin Samuel is at least the seventh UCLA player to transfer since the end of the 2018 season
On Twitter Thursday, Colin Samuel announced that he has decided to transfer from UCLA and finish out his collegiate playing career elsewhere. The defensive back is leaving as a graduate transfer, which of course means that he will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school if that’s the tack he ultimately chooses.
Samuel was a four-star member of the Bruins’ 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Samuel played in 20 games the past three seasons. Two of those appearances came in 2018.
Including Samuel, at least seven UCLA football players have decided to leave Chip Kelly‘s football program since season’s end, including tight end Matt Alaimo (HERE), offensive lineman Justin Murphy (HERE), defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka (HERE), wide receiver Audie Omotosho, linebacker Jaelan Phillips (HERE) and running back Brandon Stephens.