Report: USC releases five-star 2019 signee Bru McCoy from NLI

It appears USC has indeed suffered yet another significant blow to its flailing football program.

After weeks worth of speculation, it was reported Thursday that prized 2019 signee Bru McCoy was mulling a transfer from USC to Texas; it was subsequently confirmed that the wide receiver’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. A day later, it’s now being reported that USC has granted McCoy a release from his National Letter of Intent, which the prospect signed last December.

I'm told by 247Sports' @GregBiggins that USC released Bru McCoy from his NLI but since he had enrolled must seek waiver to get eligible immediately. Another byproduct of early signing day. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 25, 2019

It should be noted that a USC official has declined to confirm or deny the report that McCoy has been released.

Provided that the release has indeed been granted, the catch would be that McCoy has enrolled at what would be his now-former university and attended classes the past couple of weeks, meaning he would need a waiver for immediate eligibility regardless of whether he moves on to Texas or any other FBS program. The good news for McCoy and his new program, whoever it is, is that a waiver could be a foregone conclusion, given the timing of the recruit’s signing/enrolling in school and newly-minted Trojans offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury‘s departure for a head job in the NFL.

Regardless of how that part of the equation ultimately plays out, this would still serve as yet another black eye for Clay Helton and his beleaguered program.

McCoy is the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle. On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.