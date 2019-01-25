WATCH: Kansas coach Les Miles shows off acting chops in trailer for latest movie

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mad Hatter has indeed gone Hollywood.

In a glorious day for every college football fan, we’re finally seeing the fruits of new Kansas head coach Les Miles brief foray into acting. As Uproxx editor Brian Grubb notes, the poster and trailer for the new movie ‘The Challenger Disaster’ was released and not surprisingly includes one very recognizable football coach getting some pretty impressive billing:

why yes, that is former LSU coach Les Miles getting fourth-billing in a Dean Cain movie about the Challenger disaster pic.twitter.com/e48NINkULa — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) January 25, 2019

But wait, there’s more! The trailer for the movie is out as well and we even get video proof of Miles’ acting chops. We’ll let you see for yourself but the coach’s repertoire is on full display right after the :50 mark in particular.

Dean Cain, Glenn Morshower and Eric Hanson also co-star alongside Miles in the movie, which focuses on the events surrounding the horrific Challenger disaster in 1986.

You can actually watch the entire thing via Amazon Prime, which is certainly something we at CFTalk might be doing as we approach the dark days of the offseason once National Signing Day wraps up in early February.