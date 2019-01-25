WATCH: Kansas coach Les Miles shows off acting chops in trailer for latest movie

In a glorious day for every college football fan, we’re finally seeing the fruits of new Kansas head coachLes Miles brief foray into acting. As Uproxx editor Brian Grubb notes, the poster and trailer for the new movie ‘The Challenger Disaster’ was released and not surprisingly includes one very recognizable football coach getting some pretty impressive billing:
why yes, that is former LSU coach Les Miles getting fourth-billing in a Dean Cain movie about the Challenger disaster pic.twitter.com/e48NINkULa
But wait, there’s more! The trailer for the movie is out as well and we even get video proof of Miles’ acting chops. We’ll let you see for yourself but the coach’s repertoire is on full display right after the :50 mark in particular.
Dean Cain, Glenn Morshower and Eric Hanson also co-star alongside Miles in the movie, which focuses on the events surrounding the horrific Challenger disaster in 1986.
You can actually watch the entire thing via Amazon Prime, which is certainly something we at CFTalk might be doing as we approach the dark days of the offseason once National Signing Day wraps up in early February.
Report: Five-star 2019 USC signee Bru McCoy signs with Texas
The crown jewel of USC’s 2019 recruiting class is all but officially gone.
Citing unnamed sources, Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports is reporting that Bru McCoy has signed a financial aid agreement with Texas and will, instead of for the Trojans, play his college football for the Longhorns. Per Thamel, “McCoy has been admitted into school at Texas and is preparing to begin classes in Austin next week.”
McCoy had already enrolled in USC and had taken classes the past two weeks prior to his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Because of that, McCoy will need to seek a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility this season; because of the timing of the Kliff Kingsbury departure for the NFL, it’s expected the wide receiver will gain that waiver.
McCoy is the highest-rated member of USC’s 2019 recruiting class, the only five-star prospect pulled in by Helton & Company this cycle. On 247Sports.com‘s composite board, McCoy was rated as the No. 1 athlete in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 9 player overall in this class.
Colin Samuel is at least the seventh UCLA player to transfer since the end of the 2018 season
On Twitter Thursday, Colin Samuel announced that he has decided to transfer from UCLA and finish out his collegiate playing career elsewhere. The defensive back is leaving as a graduate transfer, which of course means that he will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school if that’s the tack he ultimately chooses.
Samuel was a four-star member of the Bruins’ 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Samuel played in 20 games the past three seasons. Two of those appearances came in 2018.
Including Samuel, at least seven UCLA football players have decided to leave Chip Kelly‘s football program since season’s end, including tight end Matt Alaimo (HERE), offensive lineman Justin Murphy (HERE), defensive lineman Chigozie Nnoruka (HERE), wide receiver Audie Omotosho, linebacker Jaelan Phillips (HERE) and running back Brandon Stephens.
North Texas player who pulled off fake fair catch for TD leaving football for firefighting
The player responsible for one of the wildest plays of the 2018 college football station has decided to walk away from the sport, albeit for not one of the handful of usual reasons.
North Texas redshirt sophomore Keegan Brewer confirmed to FOX4News.com that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility in order to embark — or continue embarking — on a career in firefighting. Brewer, a walk-on wide receiver with the Mean Green after beginning his collegiate career at Kansas, has two years of eligibility that he’s leaving on the table.
Brewer has already attended the fire academy, and now plans on going to work with the Frisco (Tex.) Fire Department.
“With me graduating in May, I had to make a decision whether I was going to stay or [go],” he said. “But as a walk-on, it was kind of an easy decision for me to go and actually become a part of the community and actually do what I want to do.”
Brewer’s football career may be over, but one play in particular, in a September game last season, will forever be remembered. From our post highlighting what was a brilliant trick play that Keegan acknowledged he had practiced a hundred times prior to pulling it off:
With just over seven minutes left in the first quarter of its game with North Texas, Arkansas’ punted the ball away from UNT’s 37-yard line on a fourth-and-10 play. The Mean Green’s Keegan Brewer received the ball at his own 10-yard line. And that’s when insanity ensued.
Arkansas’ special teams, for whatever reason, assumed Brewer, a transfer from Kansas, had called for a fair catch. What’s the old saying about the word “assume?” Instead of you and me, it made an ass of the Razorbacks as, after hesitating for a second or so, Brewer took off running and, 90 yards later, was celebrating in the end zone after scoring his first career return touchdown.
Alabama kept it classy when Jalen Hurts left Tuscaloosa, and now its head football coach is, not surprisingly, doing the same.
After two seasons as Alabama’s starting quarterback, Hurts essentially lost his job to Tua Tagovailoa in the second half of the 2017 national championship game and remained on the sidelines as a backup throughout the 2018 season. Amidst much speculation about his future, Hurts confirmed earlier this month that, following an official visit to Norman, he would be taking a graduate transfer out of UA and using his final season of eligibility at Oklahoma.
While Nick Saban had been publicly silent on Hurts’ departure, CBS 42‘s Simone Eli caught up with the future College Football Hall of Famer at the Alabama Football Coaches Association Convention and got the coach to address, among other topics, the quarterback’s transfer.
“I think this was the best thing for Jalen,” Saban said in the interview. “We have a great relationship, and I think he had several options as to what was the best path for him and for him to go someplace and be able to play on a good team, I think, is probably the best thing for him and his future.
“So, we appreciate so much all that he’s done for the University of Alabama, our program. The way he managed this year was really unprecedented and I think he showed a tremendous amount of class and I’m really, really proud of him and wish him well.”
BREAKING: I spoke exclusively with #Alabama's Nick Saban tonight in Montgomery at the ALFCA Convention. I asked Saban about the event, staff changes including Dan Enos and Tosh Lupoi departure, Jalen Hurts, and having the top recruiting class after early period. #RollTide@CBS_42pic.twitter.com/eqiewaX0ep
With the pleasantries out of the way, I think, even with the ‘Bama fatigue weighing heavily, a sizable portion of the country would very much look forward to an Alabama-Oklahoma College Football Playoff in 2019. Jalen vs. Tua? Yeah, I’d watch.