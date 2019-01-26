LSU adds New Orleans Saints offensive assistant to staff

With a need to fill on the staff, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has a new passing game coordinator. Joe Brady, who had been an offensive assistant for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, will fill the role previously held by Jerry Sullivan, who retired this offseason.

The addition of Brady will bring a blend of youth and offensive coaching to the staff. Just 28 years old, Brady will be the youngest full-time member of the coaching staff, and he will be coming to LSU from one of the more effective offensive teams in the NFL. Brady’s main focus this past season was working with the quarterbacks.

While working with future hall of famer Drew Brees may be a bit of an easier job to have, LSU will hope Brady can bring a few lessons learned from a quarterback who passed for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns with just five interceptions before leading the Saints to the NFC Championship Game. LSU could use a jolt in the passing game. The Tigers ranked 67th in the nation last season in passing offense, averaging 228.1 passing yards per game with 17 touchdowns (88th in the nation).

Brady got his start in coaching with William & Mary in 2013 as a linebackers coach immediately following his playing career with the program. In 2015, Brady joined the Penn State coaching staff as a graduate assistant. After two years with the Nittany Lions, Brady received an opportunity to be an offensive assistant with the Saints in 2017.

Helmet sticker to Nola.com.

Follow @KevinOnCFB