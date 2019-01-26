USC receiver Trevon Sidney enters transfer portal

Don’t look now, but another USC wide receiver is on the move. In the same week that saw the highest-rated recruit in the Class of 2019 already choose to leave the Trojans, now receiver Trevon Sidney is looking for a new place to call home. As first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, via Twitter, Sidney has entered his name into the mystical and all-powerful NCAA transfer portal, making him eligible to explore his potential options in the transfer process.
Sidney appeared in nine games for USC in 2018 and caught seven passes for 104 yards. Playing in mostly a reserve role in the USC offense, it would seem Sidney is looking for a chance to play a more meaningful role in the fall. Sidney has two years of eligibility remaining.
Earlier this week, Class of 2019 wide receiver Bru McCoy officially moved on from USC before even taking part in a single practice. McCoy, who decided to transfer from USC following the abrupt departure of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury (now the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals). Texas became the landing spot for the star wide receiver. All that is left to determine is if McCoy has to sit out the 2019 season or if he will be eligible to play right away this fall.
With a need to fill on the staff, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has a new passing game coordinator. Joe Brady, who had been an offensive assistant for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, will fill the role previously held by Jerry Sullivan, who retired this offseason.
The addition of Brady will bring a blend of youth and offensive coaching to the staff. Just 28 years old, Brady will be the youngest full-time member of the coaching staff, and he will be coming to LSU from one of the more effective offensive teams in the NFL. Brady’s main focus this past season was working with the quarterbacks.
While working with future hall of famer Drew Brees may be a bit of an easier job to have, LSU will hope Brady can bring a few lessons learned from a quarterback who passed for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns with just five interceptions before leading the Saints to the NFC Championship Game. LSU could use a jolt in the passing game. The Tigers ranked 67th in the nation last season in passing offense, averaging 228.1 passing yards per game with 17 touchdowns (88th in the nation).
Brady got his start in coaching with William & Mary in 2013 as a linebackers coach immediately following his playing career with the program. In 2015, Brady joined the Penn State coaching staff as a graduate assistant. After two years with the Nittany Lions, Brady received an opportunity to be an offensive assistant with the Saints in 2017.
Helmet sticker to Nola.com.
As Nick Saban continues to fill gaps on a coaching staff with a good amount of turnover this offseason, the latest addition in Tuscaloosa is Holmon Wiggins. Wiggins is leaving Virginia Tech as receivers coach to fill the same role on the Alabama staff.
News of the departure for Wiggins was confirmed with a statement from Virginia Tech with a statement from Hokies head coach Justin Fuente released on Twitter.
“On behalf of our entire coaching staff, we appreciate the contributions that Holmon Wiggins has made to our program at Virginia Tech,” Fuente said. “We congratulate Coach Wiggins on taking the next step in his coaching journey. We wish he, Dominique and their wonderful family all the best at Alabama.”
Wiggins will fill the role previously held by Josh Gattis at Alabama. Gattis left his role as receivers coach for the Crimson Tide to become the new offensive coordinator at Michigan.
College football’s season may have wrapped up weeks ago, but the award season continued Friday night. Oregon defensive back Ugochukwu Amadi was named the winner of the Lombardi Award for the 2018 college football season at a banquet in Houston. The Lombardi Award is for the top FBS player based on performance, leadership, character, and resiliency by the Lombardi Foundation in Houston, Texas.
Amadi was one of seven finalists for the Lombardi Award this season. He beat out Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love, Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Kansas State offensive tackle Dalton Risner, Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams, and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
The Pac-12 has been the home to the two most recent Lombardi Award winners. Stanford running back Bryce Love won the award for the 2017 season. Other previous winners of the Lombardi Award include Aaron Donald of Pittsburgh (2013), Luke Kuechly of Boston College (2011), Ndamukong Suh of Nebraska (2009) and Terrell Suggs of Arizona State (2002). Amadi is the first player from Oregon to win the award in the history of the Lombardi Award, which dates back to 1970.
Not a whole lot has gone right for Pac-12 football in recent years but the conference office may be about to change all that with a big looming decision after this coming season.
More specifically: Viva Las Vegas, Pac-12 After Dark aficionados.
In a statement obtained by the Mercury News on Friday, the league confirmed that they have opted out of their contract to host the Pac-12 Football Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium in 2020 and will look at any number of venues to hold one of the marquee events on the football schedule.
“The Pac-12 Conference and Levi’s Stadium have agreed to opt out of the final year (2020) of the agreement to hold the Pac-12 Championship Game at the venue.
“At the time the partnership was announced both parties agreed to leave open the option for the Conference to explore other new venues that would become available throughout the region.
“Both organizations have deeply enjoyed their partnership throughout the years and look forward to working closely on this year’s Championship Game, while continuing to discuss the future of the game.”
As Pac-12 sage Jon Wilner points out, there are a number of directions the conference could go now and that includes a return to the home-hosted model that was employed when the Pac-12 first staged a title game back in 2011. But as every fan (and media member) in the league footprint will tell you, that’s far from the most desired outcome and there’s an easy solution for all involved: Sin City.
Namely, the Raiders’ new stadium just off the strip in Las Vegas and a venue conveniently down the road from the arena where the Pac-12 basketball tournament is held every March. Obviously the forthcoming Rams/Chargers stadium in Los Angeles is also a strong option but just about everybody with any sort of opinion knowns that Vegas should top the list by a wide mile.
The Pac-12 hosting the conference title game at Levi’s Stadium has been a monetary success (the report states as much as $1 million per school) but not a public relations one with vast swaths of open seats regardless of who represents the two divisions for the right to play for a big shiny trophy. Almost from the moment the Raiders announced their new stadium plans in Las Vegas there was significant speculation that the Pac-12 could follow them to the desert from the Bay Area and Friday’s news certainly was the first step toward making that a reality.