USC receiver Trevon Sidney enters transfer portal

Don’t look now, but another USC wide receiver is on the move. In the same week that saw the highest-rated recruit in the Class of 2019 already choose to leave the Trojans, now receiver Trevon Sidney is looking for a new place to call home. As first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, via Twitter, Sidney has entered his name into the mystical and all-powerful NCAA transfer portal, making him eligible to explore his potential options in the transfer process.

Sidney appeared in nine games for USC in 2018 and caught seven passes for 104 yards. Playing in mostly a reserve role in the USC offense, it would seem Sidney is looking for a chance to play a more meaningful role in the fall. Sidney has two years of eligibility remaining.

Earlier this week, Class of 2019 wide receiver Bru McCoy officially moved on from USC before even taking part in a single practice. McCoy, who decided to transfer from USC following the abrupt departure of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury (now the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals). Texas became the landing spot for the star wide receiver. All that is left to determine is if McCoy has to sit out the 2019 season or if he will be eligible to play right away this fall.

