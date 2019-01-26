Virginia Tech adds former Maryland assistant Jafar Williams to fill receivers coaching vacancy

On the same day Virginia Tech wished good luck to their former wide receivers coach, the Hokies officially welcomed Jafar Williams as the new receivers coach in Blacksburg.

“I knew the qualities we wanted in an assistant coach and recruiter to fill this position,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said in a released statement. “Jafar possesses familiarity with our offensive philosophy, as well as our coaching style and expectations. Jafar has been through the recruiting process as a coach and a student-athlete and has built solid relationships across our region. He has also paid his dues in the coaching ranks, gained experience in a variety of different positions during his career. We’re excited about him joining our coaching staff at Virginia Tech.”

Williams will join a staff that will look to find some stability with the offense in 2019 after a handful of roster changes this offseason. A number of Virginia Tech players have entered their name into the NCAA transfer portal, including wide receiver Eric Kumah and quarterback Josh Jackson.

For Williams, this is a return to the ACC. A former wide receiver at Maryland when the Terrapins were a part of the ACC, Williams will be an assistant coach for the first time in the ACC after years of experience with multiple Big Ten programs (Maryland, Rutgers, Purdue, and Northwestern).

Williams will replace Holmon Wiggins, who is leaving Virginia Tech to join the coaching staff at Alabama.

