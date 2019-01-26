Virginia Tech adds former Maryland assistant Jafar Williams to fill receivers coaching vacancy

On the same day Virginia Tech wished good luck to their former wide receivers coach, the Hokies officially welcomed Jafar Williams as the new receivers coach in Blacksburg.
“I knew the qualities we wanted in an assistant coach and recruiter to fill this position,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said in a released statement. “Jafar possesses familiarity with our offensive philosophy, as well as our coaching style and expectations. Jafar has been through the recruiting process as a coach and a student-athlete and has built solid relationships across our region. He has also paid his dues in the coaching ranks, gained experience in a variety of different positions during his career. We’re excited about him joining our coaching staff at Virginia Tech.”
Williams will join a staff that will look to find some stability with the offense in 2019 after a handful of roster changes this offseason. A number of Virginia Tech players have entered their name into the NCAA transfer portal, including wide receiver Eric Kumah and quarterback Josh Jackson.
For Williams, this is a return to the ACC. A former wide receiver at Maryland when the Terrapins were a part of the ACC, Williams will be an assistant coach for the first time in the ACC after years of experience with multiple Big Ten programs (Maryland, Rutgers, Purdue, and Northwestern).
Williams will replace Holmon Wiggins, who is leaving Virginia Tech to join the coaching staff at Alabama.
With a need to fill on the staff, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has a new passing game coordinator. Joe Brady, who had been an offensive assistant for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, will fill the role previously held by Jerry Sullivan, who retired this offseason.
The addition of Brady will bring a blend of youth and offensive coaching to the staff. Just 28 years old, Brady will be the youngest full-time member of the coaching staff, and he will be coming to LSU from one of the more effective offensive teams in the NFL. Brady’s main focus this past season was working with the quarterbacks.
While working with future hall of famer Drew Brees may be a bit of an easier job to have, LSU will hope Brady can bring a few lessons learned from a quarterback who passed for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns with just five interceptions before leading the Saints to the NFC Championship Game. LSU could use a jolt in the passing game. The Tigers ranked 67th in the nation last season in passing offense, averaging 228.1 passing yards per game with 17 touchdowns (88th in the nation).
Brady got his start in coaching with William & Mary in 2013 as a linebackers coach immediately following his playing career with the program. In 2015, Brady joined the Penn State coaching staff as a graduate assistant. After two years with the Nittany Lions, Brady received an opportunity to be an offensive assistant with the Saints in 2017.
Helmet sticker to Nola.com.
As Nick Saban continues to fill gaps on a coaching staff with a good amount of turnover this offseason, the latest addition in Tuscaloosa is Holmon Wiggins. Wiggins is leaving Virginia Tech as receivers coach to fill the same role on the Alabama staff.
News of the departure for Wiggins was confirmed with a statement from Virginia Tech with a statement from Hokies head coach Justin Fuente released on Twitter.
“On behalf of our entire coaching staff, we appreciate the contributions that Holmon Wiggins has made to our program at Virginia Tech,” Fuente said. “We congratulate Coach Wiggins on taking the next step in his coaching journey. We wish he, Dominique and their wonderful family all the best at Alabama.”
Wiggins will fill the role previously held by Josh Gattis at Alabama. Gattis left his role as receivers coach for the Crimson Tide to become the new offensive coordinator at Michigan.
Don’t look now, but another USC wide receiver is on the move. In the same week that saw the highest-rated recruit in the Class of 2019 already choose to leave the Trojans, now receiver Trevon Sidney is looking for a new place to call home. As first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, via Twitter, Sidney has entered his name into the mystical and all-powerful NCAA transfer portal, making him eligible to explore his potential options in the transfer process.
Sidney appeared in nine games for USC in 2018 and caught seven passes for 104 yards. Playing in mostly a reserve role in the USC offense, it would seem Sidney is looking for a chance to play a more meaningful role in the fall. Sidney has two years of eligibility remaining.
Earlier this week, Class of 2019 wide receiver Bru McCoy officially moved on from USC before even taking part in a single practice. McCoy, who decided to transfer from USC following the abrupt departure of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury (now the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals). Texas became the landing spot for the star wide receiver. All that is left to determine is if McCoy has to sit out the 2019 season or if he will be eligible to play right away this fall.
College football’s season may have wrapped up weeks ago, but the award season continued Friday night. Oregon defensive back Ugochukwu Amadi was named the winner of the Lombardi Award for the 2018 college football season at a banquet in Houston. The Lombardi Award is for the top FBS player based on performance, leadership, character, and resiliency by the Lombardi Foundation in Houston, Texas.
Amadi was one of seven finalists for the Lombardi Award this season. He beat out Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love, Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, Kansas State offensive tackle Dalton Risner, Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams, and Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
The Pac-12 has been the home to the two most recent Lombardi Award winners. Stanford running back Bryce Love won the award for the 2017 season. Other previous winners of the Lombardi Award include Aaron Donald of Pittsburgh (2013), Luke Kuechly of Boston College (2011), Ndamukong Suh of Nebraska (2009) and Terrell Suggs of Arizona State (2002). Amadi is the first player from Oregon to win the award in the history of the Lombardi Award, which dates back to 1970.