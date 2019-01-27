Ex-Stanford coach reportedly set to become Notre Dame RBs coach

Lance Taylor is set to become the new running backs coach at Notre Dame, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Yahoo‘s Pete Thamel was the first to report the story.

Sources: Lance Taylor expected to become the next running backs coach at Notre Dame. Former Stanford RB coach was in NFL with Carolina Panthers as an assistant. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 27, 2019

Taylor interviewed Saturday and beat out Indiana running backs coach and former Michigan running back Mike Hart for the job. He replaces Autry Denson, who left earlier this month to become the head coach at Charleston Southern.

Taylor walked on at Alabama and played for the Crimson Tide from 1999-03. After a brief career in the arena league, he began coaching as a graduate assistant on Nick Saban‘s original Alabama staff in 2007. He is best known in the college game for his 2014-16 stint as Stanford’s running backs coach, where he helped Christian McCaffrey win the AP Player of the Year award in 2015. Taylor was named the FootballScoop Running Backs Coach of the Year that same season. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

Taylor spent the past two seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Carolina Panthers. He was the Panthers’ assistant wide receivers coach in 2013.

He will inherit a running back room that will be looking for a new bell cow in 2019; Dexter Williams graduated after rushing for 995 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season. Rising senior Tony Jones, Jr. (392 yards, three touchdowns) and junior Jafar Armstrong (383 yards, seven touchdowns) will spend their spring fighting for Taylor’s affection.