Florida State lands graduate transfer OL from Northern Illinois

Sept. 22 was a rare good Saturday for Florida State in 2018. The Seminoles hosted Northern Illinois and cruised to a 37-19 win over the eventual MAC champions. But one of the few blights on that bright spot was the play of edge rusher Brian Burns, who collected just two tackles. He was facing against a good player in NIU’s Ryan Roberts. So good, in fact, that Roberts is now a Seminole himself.
Roberts has joined a growing fraternity of players who go through a second recruiting process. After signing with the Huskies as a tweener out of Northville, Mich., Roberts spent four years growing from a tight end to a right tackle and, after earning his degree, will graduate transfer to Florida State. He made the announcement Saturday on his Twitter account.
Roberts will be expected to make an immediate impact at right tackle. The Seminoles are re-working an offensive line that allowed an even three sacks per game (112th nationally; see above photo) and 8.58 tackles for loss per game (127th). In fact, it’s not out of the question Florida State could replace all five starters from 2018 to 2019 — FSU returns its top two right tackles from last season — and if so, Roberts would be part of that equation.
The 2018-19 FBS head coaching cycle has come and gone without former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema‘s name being called. In fact, he wasn’t a candidate for any of the 28 jobs that changed hands.
And it appears that’s just fine with him.
Bielema has spent the year under the wing of Bill Belichick, first as a scouting assistant and then as a consultant to the head coach. With Brian Flores set to become the Miami Dolphins’ head coach after next Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Patriots are going to be in need of a defensive coordinator, and Bielema apparently thinks it’s going to be him. As Ben Volin writes for the Boston Globe:
A report from NFL Network this past week stated that Greg Schiano is set to take a top defensive coaching position with the Patriots, but I’m not 100 percent certain that he would be the defensive coordinator. Per a league source, Bret Bielema, who joined the Patriots’ staff this season as a “consultant to the head coach,” has been telling people that he is going to become the Patriots’ defensive coordinator.
The report goes on to state that it’s rare for Belichick to pick an outside hire as one of his coordinators, but that precedent would seem to favor Bielema, not Schiano. Though it seems like Schiano and Belichick are longtime colleagues because Schiano’s name has been linked to the Patriots for eons, the former has never actually worked for the latter. Bielema at least has 11 months of experience in New England.
Either way, it seems as if Bielema has no immediate plans to return to college football, which is a shame for everyone who’s a fan of outdated approaches to offense and colorful press conference quotes.
On the same day Virginia Tech wished good luck to their former wide receivers coach, the Hokies officially welcomed Jafar Williams as the new receivers coach in Blacksburg.
“I knew the qualities we wanted in an assistant coach and recruiter to fill this position,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said in a released statement. “Jafar possesses familiarity with our offensive philosophy, as well as our coaching style and expectations. Jafar has been through the recruiting process as a coach and a student-athlete and has built solid relationships across our region. He has also paid his dues in the coaching ranks, gained experience in a variety of different positions during his career. We’re excited about him joining our coaching staff at Virginia Tech.”
Williams will join a staff that will look to find some stability with the offense in 2019 after a handful of roster changes this offseason. A number of Virginia Tech players have entered their name into the NCAA transfer portal, including wide receiver Eric Kumah and quarterback Josh Jackson.
For Williams, this is a return to the ACC. A former wide receiver at Maryland when the Terrapins were a part of the ACC, Williams will be an assistant coach for the first time in the ACC after years of experience with multiple Big Ten programs (Maryland, Rutgers, Purdue, and Northwestern).
Williams will replace Holmon Wiggins, who is leaving Virginia Tech to join the coaching staff at Alabama.
With a need to fill on the staff, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has a new passing game coordinator. Joe Brady, who had been an offensive assistant for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, will fill the role previously held by Jerry Sullivan, who retired this offseason.
The addition of Brady will bring a blend of youth and offensive coaching to the staff. Just 28 years old, Brady will be the youngest full-time member of the coaching staff, and he will be coming to LSU from one of the more effective offensive teams in the NFL. Brady’s main focus this past season was working with the quarterbacks.
While working with future hall of famer Drew Brees may be a bit of an easier job to have, LSU will hope Brady can bring a few lessons learned from a quarterback who passed for 3,992 yards and 32 touchdowns with just five interceptions before leading the Saints to the NFC Championship Game. LSU could use a jolt in the passing game. The Tigers ranked 67th in the nation last season in passing offense, averaging 228.1 passing yards per game with 17 touchdowns (88th in the nation).
Brady got his start in coaching with William & Mary in 2013 as a linebackers coach immediately following his playing career with the program. In 2015, Brady joined the Penn State coaching staff as a graduate assistant. After two years with the Nittany Lions, Brady received an opportunity to be an offensive assistant with the Saints in 2017.
Helmet sticker to Nola.com.
As Nick Saban continues to fill gaps on a coaching staff with a good amount of turnover this offseason, the latest addition in Tuscaloosa is Holmon Wiggins. Wiggins is leaving Virginia Tech as receivers coach to fill the same role on the Alabama staff.
News of the departure for Wiggins was confirmed with a statement from Virginia Tech with a statement from Hokies head coach Justin Fuente released on Twitter.
“On behalf of our entire coaching staff, we appreciate the contributions that Holmon Wiggins has made to our program at Virginia Tech,” Fuente said. “We congratulate Coach Wiggins on taking the next step in his coaching journey. We wish he, Dominique and their wonderful family all the best at Alabama.”
Wiggins will fill the role previously held by Josh Gattis at Alabama. Gattis left his role as receivers coach for the Crimson Tide to become the new offensive coordinator at Michigan.
