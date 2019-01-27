Getty Images

Oklahoma State hires Princeton’s Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator

By Zach Barnett, Jan 27, 2019
After losing Mike Yurcich to Ohio State, Mike Gundy again dipped down to the lower divisions to find his next offensive coordinator. He didn’t wander as far as Division II this time, instead plucking Princeton offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson away to the same role in Stillwater.

“We are excited to have Sean join our staff,” Gundy said in a statement. “He comes with expertise in quarterback play. Both his offenses the last two years have dominated the Ivy League and have produced two different quarterbacks who were named Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year.”

Gleeson had been on Princeton’s staff for six years — during which the Tigers averaged a program-record 36.9 points — and offensive coordinator for two, a period in which Princeton put up 43.7 and 47.0 points per game. But even that doesn’t really tell the whole story.

In addition to posting a perfect record in 2018, Princeton led the FCS in scoring offense by averaging 47.0 points per game and ranked in the top 10 nationally in total offense (second with 536.8 yards per game), rushing offense (sixth with 295.5 yards per game), third-down conversion percentage (second with a mark of 53.4 percent) and pass efficiency (seventh with a mark of 161.26). The Tigers’ 470 points scored in 2018 set an Ivy League record.

Coached directly by Gleeson, Tiger quarterback John Lovett excelled as a dual-threat performer in 2018. Lovett led the Ivy League by averaging 303.0 yards of total offense per game – passing for 203.7 yards per game and rushing for 99.3 yards per contest. He ranked second in the league in both of those categories. Lovett threw 18 touchdown passes against just three interceptions and completed 66.1 percent of his passes. 

Lovett won 2018 Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year honors over his teammate, Jesper Horsted. It marked the first time in Ivy League history that two teammates were finalists for Offensive Player of the Year award.

In his first year as offensive coordinator, quarterback Chad Kanoff earned Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year honors, but did it in a different way than Lovett. Kanoff was a pro-style passer who set the Ivy League single-season record with 3,474 passing yards. 

Though the gap between the Ivy League and Big 12 is substantial, Gleeson said Sunday his former program and his current one have more in common than their black-and-orange color scheme.

“There’s a ton of overlap between the system that I have been in and Oklahoma State’s,” Gleeson said. “As a coordinator, I believe in an offensive system that allows our players to be fast and physical. But, most of all, I think what will be noticed on Saturdays is how hungry we play the game.”

Ex-Stanford coach reportedly set to become Notre Dame RBs coach

By Zach Barnett, Jan 27, 2019
Lance Taylor is set to become the new running backs coach at Notre Dame, according to multiple reports on Sunday. Yahoo‘s Pete Thamel was the first to report the story.

Taylor interviewed Saturday and beat out Indiana running backs coach and former Michigan running back Mike Hart for the job. He replaces Autry Denson, who left earlier this month to become the head coach at Charleston Southern.

Taylor walked on at Alabama and played for the Crimson Tide from 1999-03. After a brief career in the arena league, he began coaching as a graduate assistant on Nick Saban‘s original Alabama staff in 2007. He is best known in the college game for his 2014-16 stint as Stanford’s running backs coach, where he helped Christian McCaffrey win the AP Player of the Year award in 2015. Taylor was named the FootballScoop Running Backs Coach of the Year that same season. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

Taylor spent the past two seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Carolina Panthers. He was the Panthers’ assistant wide receivers coach in 2013.

He will inherit a running back room that will be looking for a new bell cow in 2019; Dexter Williams graduated after rushing for 995 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season. Rising senior Tony Jones, Jr. (392 yards, three touchdowns) and junior Jafar Armstrong (383 yards, seven touchdowns) will spend their spring fighting for Taylor’s affection.

Bret Bielema reportedly expects to land job as Patriots defensive coordinator

By Zach Barnett, Jan 27, 2019
The 2018-19 FBS head coaching cycle has come and gone without former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema‘s name being called. In fact, he wasn’t a candidate for any of the 28 jobs that changed hands.

And it appears that’s just fine with him.

Bielema has spent the year under the wing of Bill Belichick, first as a scouting assistant and then as a consultant to the head coach. With Brian Flores set to become the Miami Dolphins’ head coach after next Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Patriots are going to be in need of a defensive coordinator, and Bielema apparently thinks it’s going to be him. As Ben Volin writes for the Boston Globe:

 A report from NFL Network this past week stated that Greg Schiano is set to take a top defensive coaching position with the Patriots, but I’m not 100 percent certain that he would be the defensive coordinator. Per a league source, Bret Bielema, who joined the Patriots’ staff this season as a “consultant to the head coach,” has been telling people that he is going to become the Patriots’ defensive coordinator.

The report goes on to state that it’s rare for Belichick to pick an outside hire as one of his coordinators, but that precedent would seem to favor Bielema, not Schiano. Though it seems like Schiano and Belichick are longtime colleagues because Schiano’s name has been linked to the Patriots for eons, the former has never actually worked for the latter. Bielema at least has 11 months of experience in New England.

Either way, it seems as if Bielema has no immediate plans to return to college football, which is a shame for everyone who’s a fan of outdated approaches to offense and colorful press conference quotes.

Florida State lands graduate transfer OL from Northern Illinois

By Zach Barnett, Jan 27, 2019
Sept. 22 was a rare good Saturday for Florida State in 2018. The Seminoles hosted Northern Illinois and cruised to a 37-19 win over the eventual MAC champions. But one of the few blights on that bright spot was the play of edge rusher Brian Burns, who collected just two tackles. He was facing against a good player in NIU’s Ryan Roberts. So good, in fact, that Roberts is now a Seminole himself.

Roberts has joined a growing fraternity of players who go through a second recruiting process. After signing with the Huskies as a tweener out of Northville, Mich., Roberts spent four years growing from a tight end to a right tackle and, after earning his degree, will graduate transfer to Florida State. He made the announcement Saturday on his Twitter account.

Roberts will be expected to make an immediate impact at right tackle. The Seminoles are re-working an offensive line that allowed an even three sacks per game (112th nationally; see above photo) and 8.58 tackles for loss per game (127th). In fact, it’s not out of the question Florida State could replace all five starters from 2018 to 2019 — FSU returns its top two right tackles from last season — and if so, Roberts would be part of that equation.

 

Virginia Tech adds former Maryland assistant Jafar Williams to fill receivers coaching vacancy

By Kevin McGuire, Jan 26, 2019
On the same day Virginia Tech wished good luck to their former wide receivers coach, the Hokies officially welcomed Jafar Williams as the new receivers coach in Blacksburg.

“I knew the qualities we wanted in an assistant coach and recruiter to fill this position,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said in a released statement. “Jafar possesses familiarity with our offensive philosophy, as well as our coaching style and expectations. Jafar has been through the recruiting process as a coach and a student-athlete and has built solid relationships across our region. He has also paid his dues in the coaching ranks, gained experience in a variety of different positions during his career. We’re excited about him joining our coaching staff at Virginia Tech.”

Williams will join a staff that will look to find some stability with the offense in 2019 after a handful of roster changes this offseason. A number of Virginia Tech players have entered their name into the NCAA transfer portal, including wide receiver Eric Kumah and quarterback Josh Jackson.

For Williams, this is a return to the ACC. A former wide receiver at Maryland when the Terrapins were a part of the ACC, Williams will be an assistant coach for the first time in the ACC after years of experience with multiple Big Ten programs (Maryland, Rutgers, Purdue, and Northwestern).

Williams will replace Holmon Wiggins, who is leaving Virginia Tech to join the coaching staff at Alabama.